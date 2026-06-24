‘Black Joy Remains Under Attack By Racist Narratives’: Jazz Chisholm’s Lollipop Incident Has Fans Foolishly Missing The Point

New York Yankees shortstop Jazz Chisholm Jr. created quite a controversy when he took the field to play second base in a loss to the Detroit Tigers with a lollipop and began sucking on it while in the field during live play.

Who knew that such an action – which isn’t exactly baseball protocol – would create a firestorm of emotion and opinions, with Black baseball fans and a younger generation of baseball fans accusing anyone who objects to Jazz’s antics a killjoy, or racist, or hater of Black men.

Everybody losing it over Jazz Chisholm’s lollipop episode, but if he was hitting .316 with 19 bro bombs instead of .226 nobody would say anything. Also if he was standing at a bus stop would that have been acceptable? pic.twitter.com/zbMwucI88i — MLBbro.com (@MLBbrodotcom) June 24, 2026

Jazz Chisholm’s Lollipop Incident Is Big News In Baseball

Now, I’m not one to hold my tongue when it comes to issues of race, and also am not afraid to offend those keepers of outdated beliefs, denials or misconceptions about how badly white supremacy and similar thinking has hurt the Black community dating back to slavery.

However, I find much of the reaction to Jazz’s lollipop incident to be an overreaction. On both sides of the spectrum.

Jazz hasn’t been performing at the level that Yankees fans would like, especially with Aaron Judge out with a stress fracture for an extended period of time. While Chisholm’s stats in several offensive categories are among the leaders at his position with 12 homers and 23 steals as we approach the All-Star break, his .230 batting average and carefree approach to the game has inspired some spirited pushback from Yankees fans who aren’t used to a guy doing things his way. Traditionally, it’s always been “the Yankees Way” and players had to adjust by cutting their hair, trimming beards and maintaining a certain public decorum.

Jazz Is A Gift & Curse To Yankees Fans

Jazz’s arrival has changed things a bit. From his marriage to an ex-OnlyFans model to his boyish love for the game and the way he approaches it, when the Bahamian Blur is cooking he’s the breath of fresh air a strait-laced Yankees club needs.

RELATED: “He Don’t Run The House” | Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm’s Fiancée Ahnalys Santiago Sets Record Straight On Who’s In Charge

But when Judge is out the fan base is uneasy. If the Yankees are losing while Jazz remains “good” but not “great” it becomes a problem.

The problems have split a fan base in regards to Jazz.

Many feel as Dan Clark feels on his X post about the incident.

“Jazz Chisholm is an attention-seeking idiot. His stupidity never ceases to amaze me. Not only is this terribly dangerous for himself, he is setting an atrocious example for young kids watching,” Clark tweeted.

Clarence Hill Says Jazz Chisholm Is Under Racial Attack

Then there is the flip side. Longtime NFL reporter Clarence Hill weighed in on the backlash as racially motivated attacks designed to kill the soul of the game.

“Black joy remains under attack by racist narratives,” Hill said on X, suggesting the backlash to Chisolm’s lollipop incident stems from bias.

Black joy remains under attack by racist narratives https://t.co/ygOn4oDa1K — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) June 24, 2026

Fans React To Jazz Chisholm Lollipop Incident

“White boys hate this man so much,” said one fan under Hill’s tweet. “Not everything is about race. Stop being a victim and act like an adult,” a fan replied. “I hope you start losing followers because of your gaslighting racism bs,” one netizen said. “You are a moron. Even the beloved captain Derek Jeter wouldn’t have gotten away with that , and he is a much, much better player and hall of famer. This guy is a mediocre infielder hitting.230… he has nowhere near earned the right to play with a lollipop in his mouth,” one fan commented on X. “Black joy? U blk male liberals sound just like white female liberals,” one user commented under Hill’s comment and a video of Jazz doing his thing.

Sucking Lollipops On An MLB Field Is Dangerous Because Of Nature Of Game

Everybody seems to be missing the point. Whether you agree or not, taking a lollipop to the field that you have to take in and out of your mouth to communicate with teammates and will have to somehow get rid of in a split second if a 115 mph ball is laced at you and god forbid you have to dive or something, just isn’t sensible. It’s also not respectful to the game in traditional terms, but let’s not even get into that. It was dangerous and it drew attention to Jazz at a time when the focus needed to be on winning the game.

Jazz is the crown jewel of Black baseball to many young kids. And that’s exactly why what he did has no place in pro baseball. There is no joy when you’re getting paid millions to do grown men activity. Especially when Jazz continues to fall a bit short of the expectations people have based upon his talent.

Pretty much that was our concern. Everyone advocating for him to be able to suck a lolli mid game exposed that they never really played LOL what if he has to dive for a ball which is VERY common. He gonna spit it out first mid air ? lol IJS some folks got exposed because what do… https://t.co/2WxqGfXADk — MLBbro.com (@MLBbrodotcom) June 24, 2026

End of the world? No. Something to vigorously defend to the point of implying racism? No. Chisholm continues to be one of the more polarizing figures in MLB.