“He Don’t Run The House” | Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm’s Fiancée Ahnalys Santiago Sets Record Straight On Who’s In Charge 

With baseball spring training less than two months away (February 20th), New York Yankees star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is finding ways to keep himself busy. The Bahamian-born Chisholm recently took to Instagram to announce his engagement to reality television star (Baddies and Baddies East) and singer Ahnalys Santiago.

NY Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. proposed to fiancé Ahna Mac in Finland over the holidays. Fans had a lot to say. (Screenshot/IG)

RELATED: ‘You Will Be Broke In 5 Years’: Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Has Heated Exchange With Fans After Announcing Engagement To OnlyFans Scammer Ahnalys Santiago

The 25-year-old Puerto Rican and Dominican-born Santiago who goes by the name Ahna Mac didn’t waste any time in letting everyone know who runs things in the newly engaged couples home. Santiago took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted a video saying this ….

“He don’t run the house, I do the cookin, I do the cleaning.”

The Bahamian-born baseball star Jazz Chisholm Jr. recently took to Instagram to announce his engagement to reality television star (Baddies and Baddies East) and singer Ahnalys Santiago. (Screenshot/IG)

Fans Say Santiago Is An OnlyFans Model

It didn’t take long for the social media vultures to attack following the couple’s engagement announcement. A fan called out Santiago for having an alleged OnlyFans page, saying Chisholm “wifed up an OF model.”

Another fan hit Chisholm with this…

“Don’t be mad at me cuz you wife up a thot. Nigga a millionaire dating a thot,” the fan said.

“Bro you can’t be serious, I don’t see at all how this relationship is gonna go south, she was with another nigga less than a month ago gang,” another fan said.

Chisholm Defends Fiancée

The Bahamian speedster did his very best to defend Santiago over and over again with these comments. And even made a few jokes as well.

“My fiancé has never done OnlyFans,” Chisholm wrote in one response. “But maybe your mom did check on her right quick.”

“Now subscribe so you can see my face and put your money in my pocket. ” That was a scam clown, y’all so gullible but click it and send me a quick $15 tho.”

“I know my fiancé a millionaire too tho get up with me. “Y’all be making me feel like I’m not a normal person,” he wrote. “Even in my offseason I can’t have fun on this app… Words don’t affect me. I’ve been slandered from when I was broke. You think now that I’m up a little back and forth on this app can hurt me?”

Sounds like Chisholm is deflecting because maybe he knows it’s true. Either way the attacks came in droves, and he has to expect that to be the case.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s fiancé Ahna Mac says that she wears the pants in the relationship. (Screenshot/IG)

Chisholm Looking For Big Payday

Following a historic 2025 season, Chisholm is looking to cash out. The talented infielder known for his exceptional blend of elite speed and power along with his charismatic personality made a just $5.8 million last season in what was a prove it season. In 2025 Chisholm became just the third Yankees player to reach the 30 home run and 30 stolen base plateau joining Bobby Bonds (1975) and Alfonso Soriano (2002 and 2003).

As he heads to arbitration for the 2026 season, he’s projected to double his salary to $11.7 million. Chisholm let it be known that while he wants long-term, big-money deal he’s also willing to give a discounted rate for that long-term commitment, and he prefers to stay with the Yankees.