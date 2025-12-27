‘You Will Be Broke In 5 Years’: Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Has Heated Exchange With Fans After Announcing Engagement To OnlyFans Scammer Ahnalys Santiago



NY Yankees All-star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been under fire from Boston Red Sox fans after he posted a video of his engagement to alleged OnlyFans model Ahnalys Santiago aka Ahna Mac. Fans lost their minds as another athlete falls for the model who previously showed her goods for monthly sales.

Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. Engaged To Model Ahnalys Santiago

The multi-talented Chisholm Jr. got engaged to his girlfriend, who identifies as a singer and social media personality, during a Christmas Day proposal under the Northern Lights, according to social media posts shared by the couple Friday.

Still gonna share my favorite moment of last night! My baby forever 🤍 #MacChisholm pic.twitter.com/Fzy1ikMbmr — Jazz Chisholm Jr (@j_chisholm3) December 26, 2025

Chisholm, 27, popped the question during a holiday getaway to Finland. A joint Instagram post showed the Bahamian-born star on one knee popping the question with a mood and atmosphere fit for framing.

“I’m not Da Gurl anymore yallllll I’m DA WIFEEEEEEEE,” Santiago wrote in a celebratory caption accompanying photos of her large oval-cut diamond ring. “I guess when you know you know & he ain’t playing bout me.” “AHHHHHHHHH WTF I CANT STOP CRYING 💍 12.25.25 I love you so much WTF mannnn you tricked me @_jazz3 🥹✨I guess when you know you know & he ain’t playing bout me AHHH WTF😭MS MAC CHISHOLM 💋,” she added.

NY Yankees infielder, Jazz Chisholm Jr., proposed to his girlfriend Ahnalys Santiago aka Ahna Mac, an alleged OnlyFans model. (Screenshot/IG @macdaddyahna)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Argues With Fans On Social Media Who Say Fiancé Ahna Mac Is OnlyFans Model

While mainstream reports identified Santiago as a singer, her noticeable presence on subscription-based platforms like OnlyFans incited a wave of commentary from social media sleuths, haters, fans and critics. Some users shared disparaging memes or questioned if the “distractions” would affect Chisholm’s performance on the field.

Others tried to shame him for his fiancé’s alleged past work. Chisholm was quick to defend his new wife from allegations of OnlyFans participation, alleging in one post that she was “scamming” and not really on OnlyFans.

One netizen on X apparently posted a picture of Santiago’s only fan account, alongside a caption of Chisholm’s defense of his future wife.

“My fiance has never done OnlyFans, but maybe your mom did check on her right quick,” Jazz allegedly wrote on his social media account.

Lol, I guess this is fake….🤣 😂 😅 pic.twitter.com/ckLZf2priC — simondavid (@wisedavid2784) December 26, 2025

Boston Red Sox Fans Debate Jazz Chisholm Jr. Fiancé’s OnlyFans Status

While he had his share of well-wishers, fans continued to insult the Yankees player with lewd comments about his fiancé and predicting his downfall.

“She doesn’t have only fans,” said one fan. “The proof is literally there…,” said another. “Did she do only fans frfr ?,” asked one fan in disbelief. “Not only did she but it’s all free on of,” replied another commenter. “How can someone be with a whore? One search away to seeing her whole body! Disgusting jazz,” one disappointed fan said on X. “Wifed a hoodrat who argues on baddies and be spreading her moose knuckle for $15 a month,” said a third fan. “Get ready to lose 3/4 of your shit !! DO NOT MARRY !!! You will be BROKE in 5 years if you do ! warned another netizen.



MLB fans, especially Red Sox gang, have a lot to say about New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s choice of wife. Chisholm Jr. popped the big question in Finland. (Screenshot: @macdaddyahna)

Jazz Chisholm Responds To Rude Fans On Social Media After Engagement Announcement

Some fans suggested there can be life lessons learned in situations such as this, regardless of how it ends up for Chisholm and Ahna Mac down the road.

“Congrats I want some of y’all to know a lot these athletes get no chicks until they get money exhibit A. Can’t make a hoe a housewife. You are cooked,” another person commented on X.

The lectures continued from fans who let Jazz know that they don’t feel his new alliance should be associated with the Yankees pinstripes.

“You’re also a professional athlete. As funny as this may be to you maybe recognize players like (Aaron) judge don’t engage like this. Set a standard for your younger fans,” one fan scolded. Ahnalys Santiago is a singer and model who is now engaged to New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Screenshot//IG)

Chisholm actually took time to respond to some of the comments on his social media page that lit up since his announcement with well wishes and criticisms.

“I feel you,” the Yankees star responded.

After several more comments and memes concerning OnlyFans, Jazz laughed and posted:

“Now subscribe so you can see my face …and put your money in my pocket.”

Fans were confused why Jazz would deny his fiancé was on OnlyFans and then encourage people to subscribe. To many it gave certain vibes that he was not in control of the situation.

“My fiancé has never done only fans” to “subscribe to her only fans so you can see my face” Isn’t the flex you think it is. Make sure that prenup is locked down,” one fan warned. Expect to see singer Ahnalys Santiago at many Yankees games, as the former OnlyFans model got engaged to All-star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. over the Christmas holidays in Finland. “bro plays in the MLB and makes millions and still has to cope… market is cooked boys,” said one fan suggesting that Jazz had to marry an OnlyFans model because the market is that shabby. “This is why you deserve what you’re getting, can’t let simp niggas like you normalize wifing up these thots. How you go from “she has never done OnlyFans to subscribe now CHUDAI” f*kin dork,” screamed a third netizen.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Made History With 30-30 Season In 2025: Huge Contract On Horizon

Jazz Chisholm Jr. became just the third player in the storied history of the Yankees to hit 30 or more homers and steal at least 30 bases in 2025. He’s one of the most dynamic players in baseball and starts at second base for the most popular and winningest MLB franchise. Chisholm Jr. will make around $7M in 2026 and then he can become a free agent and sign a massive deal with the highest bidder, probably somewhere in the $100M range or more.

Chisholm Jr. AKA “The Bahamian Blur” was born and raised by his grandmother in the Bahamas. She was the one who taught him his love for baseball. Now he’s wealthy and famous and apparently in love.

Congrats!