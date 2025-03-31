“There’s No Way This Is Legal”: Jazz Chisholm Jr. Defends New York Yankees Torpedo Bats That “Idiot’ Fans Want Banned

The New York Yankees are already the winningest and most hated franchise in sports. Now that they have a lineup that can challenge any in baseball and hit nine home runs in a game, fans are flipping out over the new technology that the team has implemented.

During Saturday’s 20-8 pounding of the Milwaukee Brewers, YES announcer Michael Kay brought Jazz Chisholm’s reconfigured bat to the attention of the viewers.



NY Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. called fans idiots for accusing the team of cheating because some players used a new “torpedo” bat configured within league regulations. (Getty Images/Screenshot)

“You see the shape of Chisholm’s bat,” Kay asked his partner in the booth , Paul O’Neil. “It’s got a big barrel on it” O’Neil responded. “The Yankees’ front office, analytics department did a study and had bats made up where they moved a lot of the wood into the label, so the harder part of the bat is going to actually strike the ball,” Kay went on to explain.

Even the most casual baseball fan had to do a double take when they looked at Chisholm’s bat and heard Kay’s commentary.

Then On Sunday, they hit another four homers in a 12-3 thrashing of Milwaukee.

If the team didn’t want the bats to become the centerpiece of the conversation, rather than its 3-0 start and Aaron Judge’s incredible four homers in three games, then Aaron Boone’s ball blasting crew didn’t do a great job of hiding it.

#MLBbro Jazz Chisholm was so 🔥 at the plate today we had to give him his own soundtrack 🎶 pic.twitter.com/EnlwdEzLLB — MLBbro.com (@MLBbrodotcom) March 30, 2025

Now fans are calling it the “torpedo bat.”

The Yankees have had some of the most prolific hitting teams in the history of baseball and boast some GOATS of the game from Babe Ruth to Mickey Mantle to Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio to Reggie Jackson and Alex Rodriguez.

Yankees Use New Torpedo Bat and Hit Club Record Nine Home Runs Against Milwaukee Brewers

On Saturday, this 2025 Yankees lineup mashed three home runs on the first three pitches of the game, something they’ve never done in the lauded franchise history from Murderers Row to the 90s dynasty Yankees.

They hit nine homers altogether, one from the all-time record and every one of their hitters, 1-6 in the order hit home runs, which has never happened in a baseball game. They also pounded out 20 runs in the first seven innings.

Yankees players were undoubtedly loving it

Anthony Volpe homered: “I know I’m bought in. The bigger you can have the barrel where you hit the ball, it makes sense to me.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr: “It doesn’t feel like a different bat, it just helps you in a little way, I guess.”

Baseball Social Media Split On Yankees New Bat Configuration: Some Yell ‘Cheater’

The incredible offensive barrage, led by Chisholm who had three bombs over the weekend, sent social media into a panic, with people accusing the Yankees of cheating and others clowning the reconfigured bat and making memes which inflate the size of the barrel

“Legal or not, they’ll ban it by the end of the season,” predicted a fan. “Dodgers really have the Yankees redesigning bats,” joked another fan. “Yankees lost Soto so they had to cheat,” accused one video content creator. “Dodgers really killed they hearts, embarrassing,” laughed another fan reveling in this entire situation.

Only Three Yankees Confirmed To Have Used New Torpedo Bat: Aaron Judge Not Among Them

Context, however, that the video failed to provide is the fact that only a few of the Yankees players (outfielder Cody Bellinger, second baseman Jazz Chisholm and shortstop Anthony Volpe use the bat.)

So much of the outrage is people shouting and spreading misinformation. Reports say the Yankees got the bats cleared by MLB before using as any top-notch organization would. There are protocols for all of these things in a billion-dollar business, I’m sure. So if fans are mad then they need to take it up with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

Chisholm struck back at the social media haters on X, calling people who didn’t like the exchange “idiots”

Okay explanation the barrel is bigger and within mlb regulation! For the idiots that say it’s moved to the label you’re an idiot! Nobody is trying to get jammed you just move the wood from the parts you don’t use to the parts you do! You’re welcome no more stress for y’all ! — Jazz Chisholm Jr (@j_chisholm3) March 31, 2025

“Okay explanation the barrel is bigger and within mlb regulation! For the idiots that say it’s moved to the label you’re an idiot! Nobody is trying to get jammed you just move the wood from the parts you don’t use to the parts you do! You’re welcome no more stress for y’all !.” Chisholm Jr. wrote.

Of course, more pushbacks came after that from social media.

“You could’ve just said “I’m not good enough to get the barrel to the ball so I moved the barrel,” one fan quipped. To which Jazz responded, “Been hitting the barrel since I traded wink wink *” “The Yankees organization is full of cheaters! The torpedo bat is some bush league sh**,” shouted one angry netizen.

Players across the league had their opinions as well

Manny Machado, San Diego Padres third baseman: “I have no idea what they are. They should send a few over here if they’re gonna be hitting homers like that. Whoever is making them can send a few over to Petco with this big ballpark.”

"They should send a few [torpedo bats] over here if they're gonna be hitting homers like that."



—Manny Machado on the Yankees' 15 home runs in three games 😅 pic.twitter.com/BGtopgLD4Y — ESPN (@espn) March 31, 2025

Some players have admitted to having versions of the Yankees’ torpedo bats but fans aren’t aware. Lane Thomas of the Cleveland Guardians is such a player, and he isn’t going to be quick to follow the new trend.

Lane Thomas, Cleveland Guardians outfielder: “I have a little bit of that in my bats. See how it’s shaved a little at the end and the barrel is right there? The Yankees are just an exaggerated version. It looks like it works. I’ll need to see it for a couple of more weeks before I go and get one.”

He says the verdict is still out and his teammate pitcher Triston “Dr. Sticks” McKenzie agrees.

“They [hitters] might be more susceptible to spin because there’s less barrel at the end of the bat … It could help the hitters, but it might also hurt them.”