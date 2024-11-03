‘If Y’all Seen Her Walk Pass Me The Way I Did’: The Explosive Celebrity Hookup Baseball Needs Is Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Rap Songstress Latto

Jazz Chisholm Jr is considered one of the most exciting players in Major League Baseball with a variety of tools that makes him a weapon on the field. In addition to playing third base for the New York Yankees, he’s one of a handful of Bahamian-born baseball players in history and his flamboyance, confidence and swag also makes him one of the more popular players, especially amongst Gen Z fans.

Known for his custom cleats, use of unorthodox color schemes in his uniform attire and his Eurostep celebration after a home run, Jazz also expresses his love for hoops. He’s a confident 26-year-old who isn’t afraid to shoot his shot or flash that million-dollar smile.

While we often hear about the love interests of rappers, we haven’t heard of any relationships the superstar third baseman and one of the 6.5 percent Black and brown players in the game was currently involved in.

Apparently, Jazz is shooting his shot at rapper Latto, via his X account.

Alyssa Michelle Stephens, known as Big Latto or Mulatto, is an acclaimed rapper and singer. Latto caught the attention of the player MLBbro.com named “The Bahamian Blur,” evidenced by his tweet:

“@Latto you might be the most beautiful person I’ve seen in person in a long time 🤷🏾‍♂️😍,” Chisholm tweeted.

Who Is Latto?

Latto, originally from Ohio, rose to prominence after releasing her 2019 single “B-tch from da Souf,” which received double platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and marked her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. She has become a fixture among the heavyweights of women in rap and one of the most famous performers in the genre.

Jazz must have seen her out somewhere and had to take to social media and express his appreciation for her.

“If y’all seen her walk pass me the way I did 🫠,” Chisholm Jr. commented.

Jazz Chisholm and Latto Hookup Has Great Celebrity Crossover Potential

The fans seemed to get a kick out of this potential hookup. It’s not the same kind of sports and music love connection that we are used to seeing. It’s the anti-Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift hookup, but just as intriguing, just to a much younger audience.

Jazz is the chocolate-colored, rising superstar ballplayer who plays the hot corner for the legendary New York Yankees franchise, in the city that never sleeps. His presence, however, is increasingly international and a world-famous rap songstress like Latto could take his brand to the next level, and give MLB some new, younger and more urban set of eyes.

Look at how Taylor Swift increased NFL interest and Kelce’s profile with young girls and even the LGBTQ community. Latto is much younger than Swift and not on her level as far as being a global icon in music, but she’s only 25 and her star is rising.

Her style of music attracts a certain cultural following in a similar way to how Jazz, being one of less than 60 Black players in MLB, has grown to popularity with baseball Gen Z. Both are charismatic and if they got together, who knows how far they would rise to prominence together. It would probably be a swift elevation too.

A Latto and Jazz Chisholm Jr. Hookup Could Be Huge For Major League Baseball Expanding Social Media

It would be a safe bet to say that 85 or more percent of Latto fans couldn’t name one MLB player. Maybe they caught a clip of Jazz on Undisputed, or saw him in the recent World Series, but baseball players overall aren’t known to mainstream music or sports fans. Especially women and young girls.

A Latto and Jazz connection could be explosive.

Social media had varying opinions on the possible love connection. Even Jazz’s fellow ballplayers tuned in.

“Bro you ain’t take a pic,” said Cleveland Guardians pitcher Triston “Dr. Sticks” McKenzie. To which Jazz responded, “I was taking it all in.”

There were a few Yankees fans, still disgruntled about the 4-1 World Series loss to the LA Dodgers, who weren’t in favor of the potential match between Jazz and Latto.

“She don’t want you buddy,” said one X user, who listed Jazz’s paltry playoff stats as a reason why he has no shot with the successful artist.

Others gave Jazz props for tagging Latto in his comment, saying “shooters shoot,” above a picture of Jazz doing his Eurostepback jumper for fans as they went crazy.

Others sarcastically tried to boost Jazz’s chances of landing the “Big Energy” star by concocting stories of bravery to show how great of a candidate he is.

The comments kept rolling in and the Tweet has over 2.4 million views

“…Cue Latto feverishly researching who the heck Jazz Chisholm is LOL”

Financially he’s a sound investment. Jazz made $2.65 million last season, but he is up for a huge contract soon that could garner him well over $100 million.



This is definitely something to stay locked in on. Latto has yet to respond, so we will be on the lookout for that.