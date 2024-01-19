Philadelphia Jewler Offers To Design $1M Engagement Ring For Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift | He Has Some Stiff Comp From These Celebrity Jewelers

As long as the Kansas City Chiefs keep winning in the playoffs, the excessive media rush on Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift will continue.

With the entire sports world pushing the couple toward marriage regardless of the fact that neither has mentioned it or set a firm date for such an event, a well-known Philadelphia jeweler is getting ahead of the game and offering his services to the All-Pro tight end.

In sports there’s an expression that goes: “Stay ready, so you don’t have to get ready.”

In the spirit of that old adage, in an interview with Page Six, Steven Singer of Steven Singer Jewelers said that he’s offering a $1 million custom made engagement ring to the tight end.

“I recognize that the most renowned couple globally has an abundance of options when it comes to choosing engagement rings, should they decide to tie the knot,” Steven Singer said. “If they do, I would be honored to help design a truly extraordinary ring exclusively for them.”

💎 Steven Singer Jewelers offering Travis Kelce free $1M 💍 ring to propose to Taylor Swift amid engagement rumors@IHSS also willing to donate ring cost to charity of their choice if #TravisKelce & #TaylorSwift decided to pay for the ring pic.twitter.com/8VEyQV3Rqy — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) January 17, 2024

“My daughter is an avid fan of Taylor Swift, and we admire not only her but also the values she champions. Perhaps, by presenting them with the ring of their dreams, it might make securing concert tickets for her next tour a tad easier.”

That’s a smart move by Singer and a great marketing ploy, whether Kelce takes the jeweler up on his offer or not. The attention the mere offer is bringing him is already a positive. And we know this isn’t about money. Singer wants the prestige of being chosen to make the ring as well as the PR it attracts. He’s in a very competitive business, and making jewelry for celebrity clientele always elevates the status of the jewelry.

Now Singer is early to the party, but he will probably have some fierce competition from other established celebrity jewelers who have existed in that space and have some very notable pieces already on their résumés.

Jacob Arabo

Undoubtedly the most recognized name in the hip-hop jewelry and watches industry is Jacob Arabo. Jacob has carved a legendary empire for himself through 30 years of grinding, designing and crafting unique pieces for celebrities, socialites and hip-hop artists. His pieces generally command a pricing well over $100K.

Jacob Arabo got his nickname “Jacob The Jeweler” from legendary hip-hop icon Biggie Smalls. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images).

By 21 years of age Arabo opened his own jewelry shop on Sixth Avenue, creating futuristic pieces that were unprecedented in the jewelry game. As the ’80s and ’90s brought an explosion of rap music and an influx of new cash for those fortunate enough to be in the game, the relationship between Jacob and prominent musicians who craved gold chains and diamonds, became like a marriage. Jacob was first invited to the BBQ by legendary Brooklyn icon Biggie Smalls, who blessed Arabo with the iconic name “Jacob The Jeweler.”

Jooma Brothers

The Jooma Brothers followed their dad Mike into the industry, initially selling solid sterling silver in flea markets, living out of the car and traveling all over the United States in pursuit of the golden goose.

The brothers worked hard, learned how to clean jewelry, assisted goldsmiths with soldering gold chains and sizing rings and other essential knowledge needed to excel in the jewelry game. Eventually they opened their own store in the Buckhead district of Atlanta in 2009, and the rest is history.

The Jooma Brothers have created several iconic pieces that have become staples in the hip hop industry, including Lil Baby’s “BABY” Pendant and NLE Choppa Jewelry Collection, where they created an entire collection that perfectly captures the rapper’s unique character and personality. Polo G’s iPhone pendant chain is also another career-defining piece.

Johnny Dang

Johnny Dang, a pioneer in making unique grillz, is a Vietnamese immigrant who built a designer jewelry empire. His story is similar to those of the rappers he’s been servicing and who appreciate his rare eye for jewelry.

Celebrity jeweler, Johnny Dang has an extensive client list that includes Cardi B, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne and Houston grillz legend Paul Wall (L). (Photo by Logan Riely via Getty Images)

Dang went from repairing jewelry in a flea market to establishing himself as a giant jeweler in the game with an impressive client list: Migos, Gucci Mane, Lil Pump, Keith Ape, Chief Keef. Kanye West, Jay Z, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Cardi B, Rick Ross, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and Snoop Dogg. Dang’s creations have been revolutionary in the world of hip-hop jewelry. Migos Grillz and a Young Dolph pendant are among his most recent well-known pieces.

“Jason of Beverly Hills”

Jason Arasheben, popularly known as “Jason of Beverly Hills,” has been flipping the script on the jewelry world since 2002 with his unique diamond pieces. The son of an immigrant, he worked his way to UCLA and immediately started honing his entrepreneurial skills by selling plastic hair clips and silver trinkets from a small table on campus.

Jason Arasheben is the go-to guy for NBA players and other athletes seeking unique, high-end, custom-made jewelry. (Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Over the years he expanded his brand and opened boutiques across the world. Jason’s uniqueness lies in his style which is based on sex, drugs, death, and countercultural imagery.

His love of the nightlife allowed him to attend all of the top events where he’s now the go-to guy for many NBA and NFL players who wanted custom-made jewelry. His innovative designs have continued to expand his client list, which now includes Drake, Ashton Kutcher, Jennifer Lopez, and Kim Kardashian.

His Drake iPhone case, Dunamis watch and Lil Jon “Crunk Ain’t Dead” pendant are some of his signature pieces over the years.

Does Singer Have A Chance To Design Kelce-Swift Engagement Ring?

There are other jewelers Kelce can go to to get the job done, but sometimes first come, first serve works, so Springer is hoping that’s the case here. At this point, for all of these legends, it’s about the client list.

Singer acknowledged that if Travis Kelce did decide to propose using his custom-made ring, he wouldn’t pocket the money. He would instead donate the ring cost to a charity of Kelce and Swift’s choice instead.

That’s a win-win for everybody.

While many celebrity hookups are PR stunts or fly-by-night romances related to working together or being in close proximity at one time, Kelce and Swift are still going strong.

The stations covering the NFL playoffs aren’t tired of the Kelce-Swift saga. Last week, Taylor Swift attended Kelce’s playoff game against the Miami Dolphins in frigid temperatures while sitting next to her boyfriend’s mom, Donna Kelce.

The cameras couldn’t stop showing her as she cheered wildly for her man and his team to brave the conditions and emerge victorious.

Money Won’t Be A Problem: What Do You Get A Woman Worth $1 Billion?

Kelce, whose net worth has increased to $30 million since he started dating Swift, likely would spare no expense when it comes to Swift’s ring. So one would have to assume that the originality, sentimental value and luxurious nature of the design would rule the day above price.

What do you give a woman that’s worth $1.1 billion, according to Bloomberg? Taylor’s fortune includes more than $500 million in estimated wealth acquired through royalties and touring, plus a music catalog that’s worth $500 million. She also has amassed a real estate portfolio that exceeds $125 million.

And that’s before you figure in any brands or endorsement deals that may be on the horizon. Swift is reportedly the first musician to amass 10 figures solely based on songs and performances.

So Kelce has to come correct for the biggest brand in music. And for a woman who has everything, it’s not the price that counts but the thought.