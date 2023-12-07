Taylor Swift Has No Time For The Speculation | Time 2023 Person of the Year Sets Record Straight on Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift knows you are interested in her love life and that the world thinks they have the timeline of her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce all figured out.

Not. We only know what we have seen, but the recently named Time Person of The Year recently told Time Magazine the facts about the romance that has taken pop culture and football culture by storm.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift told Time Magazine. Apparently, “metal as hell” is a new way to say that something is cool in Swiftie Land.

Travis For The Win

However, although people knew Kelce attempted to meet the singer and give her a friendship bracelet to show interest but failed, the news of his overture reached the singer through his podcast, and he inadvertently made his connection to the singer anyway.

“We started hanging out right after that,” Swift continued. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

The reality that Kelce and Swift actually found a place and time to get to know one another without the public’s gaze is refreshing in a world where they not only live in a fishbowl but become more marketable for their relationship. The NFL, Kelce, and Swift have all made money and gained increased visibility from the mania surrounding their romance.

A Very Public Love

Putting the genie back in the bottle to return to when the world didn’t treat them as a talking point is impossible, but in the game of popularity, to keep your peace is all about perspective.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift continued. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone … and we’re just proud of each other.”

The Kelce-Swift romance narrative now has more context and rolls on.