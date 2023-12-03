Lamar Odom Has Advice For Travis Kelce To Keep His Relationship With Taylor Swift While Paige Van Zant Comes For The “Swifties”

With the romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce still as intriguing and polarizing as ever for some, both advice and skepticism are still flowing by the pound toward the couple.

Recently, two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom gave his advice on the relationship and steered his energy toward Kelce, whom he believes understands the pressures that will come from crossover fame.

“My advice would be to be strong and stay by her and be as close to her as possible,” Odom said to The Messenger. “There are going to be millions of women that want to taste what Taylor Swift is tasting and it can be overwhelming because we’re men. He just has to be strong and stick by his girl and he’ll be alright.”

Odom knows more than most as the ex-husband of Khloé Kardashian. The two were married in 2009 on an episode of the reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” The show catapulted him into the pop culture world, and he ran into many pitfalls while being famous, like drug and sex addictions.

Kelce, who has participated in reality dating shows and had public relationships before, experienced a momentum shift in popularity this season while dating Swift. His relationship became a talking point for the NFL and exposed him to a larger global audience of fans who already love Swift.

Since entering the NFL in 2013 and winning two Super Bowls, it took ten years and a new girlfriend for Kelce to experience the level of public interest and scrutiny under the microscope that he is currently.

Still, some don’t believe their romance is authentic, but rather is a manufactured ploy to help market both their brands and the NFL.

