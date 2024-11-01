“I Picked Her Up By Her Pu**y and Collarbone and Threw Her”: Jalen Green’s Girlfriend Draya Michele Is Fighting Laura Govan’s Wild Accusations and Refusing To Engage “People Who Watch Trash TV” 

While her most recent baby’s daddy is 10th in the NBA in scoring at 27.6 points per game and leading his surging Houston Rockets (3-2) team into battle each night in the NBA, Draya Michele remains in the spotlight and in front of the cameras prepared for any drama that comes her way.

Now closing in on 40 years old, she has spent the last two decades building her brand, firmly entrenched in the underground music and entertainment scene and had her share of relationships and paternity situations with some multi-millionaire men.

Her tactics are often questionable and may have cost her a few friends and gained her an ass whipping or two along the way.

When word of Michele’s pregnancy with the 22-year-old basketball star hit the social media mill she received plenty of flak from social media and former associates set on destroying the credibility of her relationship to Green and trying to paint her as a conniving gold digger who targets younger athletes.

Gilbert Arenas and Swaggy P Clown Jalen Green With Story Of Draya’s Younger Sexual Exploits

Former NBA players Gilbert Arenas and his close friend Nick Young, aka Swaggy P, were online digging up old receipts on Michele and discussing their relationship with the Houston Rockets shooting guard.

Swaggy felt the need to bring up a past run-in with Draya and Arenas where he saw a little too much.

“Pregnant, pregnant! Got the young boy,” Arenas said, laughing at the video-recorded conversation. “If they only knew. I was shocked, too, though,” chimed in Swaggy P. “That day when I was riding home with (Philly) in the car. I don’t know if I can tell that story, if you want me to tell that story?” “Nah, she’s a mother now,” Arenas joked without a definitive answer on whether Swaggy should reveal what he knows so he went for it. “She’s a mother now. We can’t do that because that day changed my life; I’m not going to lie,” Nick Young said. “That’s when Swaggy P was like, ‘OK, this is what NBA is about.’ I’m riding in the car, he in the back seat. I turn my head, and this n***a is getting some ‘huh…’ What was you doing in the back seat, Gil?” Laura Govan Says She Beat Draya Michele And Spit On Her While Filming “Basketball Wives” For Sleeping With Ex Gilbert Arenas

Recently, Michele responded to Laura Govan’s version of this story and how it affected their relationship when she first joined “Basketball Wives.”

Govan sat down for a lengthy interview with Carlos King earlier this week and she discussed her ex Gilbert Arenas’ past relationship with Draya.

Govan told the story of how she found out about it, saying that Arenas told her that during a brief break-up that a woman from Philadelphia performed sexual acts on him while in the back seat of a vehicle.

When Draya first debuted on “Basketball Wives,” she reportedly had a good relationship with Govan until Agent Zero’s ex found out that Draya was that woman from Philly. Govan was reportedly offended that Draya was trying to form a friendship when she was the one swinging episodes with Gilbert and home wrecking.

“When I found out, it was because I was going through some papers at the house, and I saw that he had given her $25,000 and brought her to LA,” Govan revealed on “Reality With The King.” “I remember finding the paper, I remember calling my friend and telling her to pick up the kids for me…and I remember going to where she was filming in Hollywood.”

She continued, “I remember showing up and I was not supposed to be filming, and I walked past everybody, and I beat the f**k out of her.”

“And it did not air. They did not want that to air,” Govan explained. “I picked her up by her pu**y and collarbone and threw her, and then I spit on her, and I was trying to get to her even after that. Am I proud of those things? Absolutely not. But, what you’re not going to do is be my friend, don’t be in my face! And from what I heard, you was suckin’ and f**kin’ him at the time!”

Draya Responds To Laura Govan’s Accusations Involving Arenas

Draya didn’t waste time responding to the claims that she got washed by Govan and went to Instagram to tell her side of the story this week, insisting that she had no idea who Govan was, and that Laura embellished the idea of any friendship between the two.

“I didn’t mess with anyone’s husband,” Michele said on an Instagram Story this week. “Let’s be clear that no one was married. Let’s also be clear that the interactions I Had with him were years before I was on the show. I did not know her then. And I also did not know her when I agreed to be on the show or her sister. I didn’t even know either of them were going to be on the show so to say the word friend is a huge stretch.”

“I agreed to go on the show and pretend to be friends with a girl named Gloria,” she continued, referring to Laura’s sister. “And at the time, even if they would have said her sister, I still wouldn’t of known because I didn’t know her.”

As far as the one-sided fight and disrespectful saliva shower that Govan claims she gave Michele, the mother of Jalen Green’s baby — who is also involved in a court case with her former boyfriend New York Jets backup QB Tyrod Taylor over a house the two used to share — says that never happened and bolstered her denial by insisting if there was some drama that big it would have been seen in the series.

“I will say my storyline carried the show…Had there been something involving me, trust and believe it would have been put out there (aired) for further enjoyment of people that watch trash TV,” she said.

We will have to wait and see if there were any witnesses to this supposed beatdown, who can confirm it.