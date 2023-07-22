“I Still Can’t Believe It” | Magic Johnson Sheds a Tear With Washington Commanders Fans As He Rejoices Over the NFL Franchise Finally Being Sold

The Washington fan base rejoiced yesterday after the NFL announced the owners unanimous decision to approve the sale of the Commanders for $6.05 billion to a group led by Josh Harris. There was also another person excited to hear the news and that was Magic Johnson. The ex-Lakers superstar joined the group in March. He brings great business expertise and has ownership experience.

Johnson was brought to tears after the sale and took to social media to share his excitement.

Magic Johnson being introduced as a new owner of the Washington Commanders. (Photo: @allproreels/ Twitter screenshot)

Tears Shed

Johnson posted a series of tweets that expressed how excited he was to finally be part of the exclusive NFL ownership club that rarely lets minorities in.

“God is so good…I still can’t believe it! I am currently living in an answered prayer,” Johnson tweeted. “Since beginning my journey as an athlete and now businessman and team owner, it’s all been a dream that has come full circle. I grew up playing football as a kid, I’m a huge NFL fan, and I watch games every week. Now, I get to co-own a storied franchise, the Washington Commanders. “

He continued, “I’m especially thankful to Josh Harris who allowed me to be one of his partners with the Commanders. He is an amazing man, great friend, incredible businessman, proven owner and winner with the Philadelphia 76ers. Josh and his team have been first class throughout this entire process. Our ownership team is committed to the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia community and fanbase to bring a winning team and best in class organization.”

Johnson said in last tweet that this was an “historic moment for the entire Black community.”

This is truly the biggest achievement in my business career and a historic moment for the entire Black community. Talk about God’s perfect timing. This was the right organization for me to be a part of given it’s global appeal, history of winning, and the diverse fanbase and DMV… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 20, 2023

A lot In Common

Johnson and Harris’ new business relationship has the potential to make the perfect partnership. Harris owns the Philadelphia 76ers franchise and is co-owner of the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. The Lakers legend is a minority owner for the Los Angeles Dodgers, L.A. Sparks, and Major League Soccer franchise Los Angeles FC.

Also, Johnson’s terrific PR track record will help with the new ownership group’s image as they try to right the wrongs Dan Snyder left them as he was headed out. The now former Commanders owner was slapped with a $60 million fine following former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White’s 17 month investigation into Snyder while he was the owner.