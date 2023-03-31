Why You Hating On Love? | Dodgers Fan Gets Speared By Security Amid On-Field Proposal

A Los Angeles Dodgers fan got the bright idea that he would propose to his partner on opening night on the field at Dodger Stadium. As he opened the box and got down on one knee to pop the question, he was blindsided with maybe the best spear tackle ever by stadium security. Did his partner say yes? Did he lose the ring? Was he arrested? So many questions.

What a bold and ballsy proposition.

It was opening night at Dodger Stadium as the Dodgers took on the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers ended up winning 8-2, but all anyone will remember is this fan’s proposal.

The Proposal Took Guts

The man was identified as Ricardo Juarez and he’s seen wearing a Mookie Betts jersey as he hopped over the wall and down onto the field. As the crowd started to realize what happened they began to cheer him on.

Then came the spear tackle. If you’re an NFL scout, you might want to check this security guard’s measurements. Then a few more additional guards came over to handcuff Juarez as the late rapper DMX’s “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” blasted over the stadium speakers.

Stop, drop, shut ’em down, open up shop…

According to The Daily Mail Juarez’s partner is a woman named Ramona Saavedra. An Instagram account belonging to Saavedra with a story of the proposal, some funny captions, and the couple reunited where she apparently said yes was identified.

Saavedra filmed her fiancé being escorted off the field by cops and added it to her Instagram story, writing: ‘OK the best proposal ever, I love you and yes I’ll marry you.’

Juarez clearly lives by the mantra ‘go big or go home.’

An Instagram account that belongs to Juarez says that he is a sushi chef and that Saavedra said yes.

Juarez was taken to jail after breaking onto the baseball field. Saavedra showed a ticket of containing details such as the police station where her partner was taken.

They’re lucky, as this could’ve ended a lot worse.

It Could’ve Gone Horribly Wrong

The tackle could’ve dislodged the ring from the box and it would’ve been somewhere in that Bermuda grass outfield. What if they couldn’t find it right away? They wouldn’t stop the game for that.

We don’t know how much it cost but Juarez would’ve been out of some hard-earned cash, unless it was insured. And insurance probably wouldn’t cover that.

What if the tackle broke Juarez’s arm or another body part? No more sushi chef in the short term. Getting hurt away from the job in a public display like that might earn sympathy from some. His employer? Ehhh…who knows.

As for the Dodgers they are among the betting favorites to win the World Series, currently at +750. They beat a good pitcher in the Diamondback’s Zac Gallen. The five through nine spots in their lineup, which is new and features two rookies, got six hits, three walks and five runs from those bottom-four hitters. Outman, a rookie, hit a two-run homer and scored three runs.

All’s well that ends well.