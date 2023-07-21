In a unanimous vote on Thursday, the NFL approved the sale of the Washington Commanders to an ownership group led by Josh Harris, a D.C. native and co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers. The sale, which couldn’t come fast enough for distraught Washington football fans, means the end of former owner Daniel Snyder’s reign, which began in 1999.

Thursday was a big day in and around the DMV, as fans can now breathe a sigh of relief with the deal official after less than a year of it being announced that the team would indeed be getting new ownership.

Roger Goodell Congratulates New Ownership Group

Shortly after the league-record $6.05 billion deal became official, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement congratulating the new NFL’s newest addition to the ownership group.

“Congratulations to Josh Harris and his impressive group of partners,” Goodell said in a statement on Thursday. “Josh will be a great addition to the NFL. He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities. The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties and we welcome them to the NFL as well.

“I met Josh several years ago, prior to his acquisition of an interest in the Steelers and have been fortunate enough to get to know him better over the past few months. I know he has a commitment to winning on the field, but also running an organization that everyone will be proud of — and to making positive contributions in the community.”

Josh Harris Excited To Get Started

In wake of adding another professional franchise to his growing portfolio, an elated Harris released a statement that should make all Washington football fans smile.

“We’re very excited to get to work and to start the new era of Washington football.”

The Harris ownership group which also features, DMV businessman Mitchell Rales and NBA legend Magic Johnson will look to bring a once proud franchise back to its glory days. Those days have long been forgotten over Snyder’s 24 years of disastrous ownership, which saw the team go 164-220-2 with six playoff appearances and just two playoff wins. The team hasn’t won a playoff game since the 2005 season.

Harris’ words may sound clichéd, but not around Washington fans, who will take it after the last 24 years.

