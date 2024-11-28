‘I Have A Family Now I’m Not A Rookie Anymore’: Fatherhood and 41-Point Explosion Has Helped Jalen Green Squash Trade Rumors, Demands To ‘Sit Him On The Bench…Embarrass Him’

When the Houston Rockets drafted star Jalen Green with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, the belief was the dynamic athletic specimen would be the team’s franchise player.

Flashes of brilliance coupled with inconsistent play has pretty much been what we’ve seen from Green. Following the announcement of the birth of his daughter with 39-year-old influencer Draya Michele in March, Green’s play picked up. When asked what motivated him Green told reporters:

“My family and my baby.”

Jalen Green Rebounds From Trade Rumors With 41-Point Explosion

That play led to the Rockets signing him to a three-year, $106 million extension with a player option in the third year. Green went out and had his best game of the season with 41 points on 12 of 20 shooting in Wednesday’s 122-115 win over the Sixers. All the while, the apple of his eye is his daughter, whom Green constantly credits his newfound maturity to.

Prior to that game, Green’s performance was so erratic that the former No. 2 overall pick was being mentioned in trade rumors. After a 104-98 loss to the Portland Trailblazers on Nov. 23 — a game in which Green shot 3-for-14 from the field and 1-of-9 from three — criticism of Green’s game picked up in the media.

There were scenarios involving disgruntled Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo; however, reports say, the Rockets were uninterested and didn’t want to break up their young chore and chemistry.

NBA Radio Analyst Eddie Johnson Says Ime Udoka Shouldn’t Be Afraid To Bench Jalen Green When He’s Not Producing

According to Bradeaux of The Bradeaux and Will Show, Udoka told Green to be more aggressive in getting to the basket and getting “downhill” so that he “wouldn’t be as reliant on his jumpshot”. The alterations worked are working.

Ime Udoka said they tried to get Jalen Green downhill more today so he wouldn’t be as reliant on his jumpshot.



Needs to be the emphasis going forward. pic.twitter.com/P9nuWSiXz4 — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) November 28, 2024

Green is averaging 18.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, but his efficiency has been the worst of his career so far. He’s shooting career-lows of 38.2% from the field and a dismal 30.7% from three. Green was even benched for a stretch by coach Ime Udoka during a game, a move that former NBA player and NBA Radio analyst Eddie Johnson says was an impactful message to the young talent.

“You gotta sit him on the bench…embarrass him,” Johnson said on his Wednesday sports show on Sirius XM. “Udoka put him on the bench because he didn’t like what (Green) was doing and the way he was playing, and I love the fact that he did it…You can’t be afraid to do it.”

There’s no time for regression with a Houston team that’s rolling at 14-6 and sitting in second place in the Western Conference.

Green Says Daughter Is Biggest Source Of Inspiration

Speaking with The Athletic, Green raved about being a new father and how this journey’s been the main source for his elevated maturity.

“I have a family now. I’m not a rookie anymore,” Green said. “Coming into the league, it was a little different, especially with the Rockets organization. We were losing and in a rebuild. Now, we’ve found ourselves and the goals we’re trying to achieve. With that comes more responsibility and maturity — how you carry yourself as an NBA player, a professional.”

After back-to-back seasons of at least 60 losses, the team hired former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, who led the team to a 41-41 record last season behind the play of Green.

Green’s Daughter Being Fed Bobbie

With both and Green and Michele striving to give their baby girl the best, Michele has locked in on feeding her “Bobbie” the grass fed milk formula. Michele was part of a sponsored collaboration for the rising brand, which features tennis star Naomi Osaka as an important partner. The brand strives to bring attention to the lack of family paternity paid leave in America. In an Instagram post this week, Michele raved about all the things the milk does for her and her daughter.

“Motherhood is … such an incredible honor and quite the learning experience. I’m still learning and growing everyday even after my 3rd baby. This is why I’m so grateful to have @bobbie which gives me extra peace of mind when it comes to feeding. Bobbie’s new Grass-fed Whole Milk Instant formula has full cream nutrition that offers healthy milk fat and a creamy taste that my baby loves.”

Despite the age difference and all the things said about Green and Michele when the announcement was made, both are showing their growing commitment to their baby and one another. A true sign of the maturity that Green has developed over the past nine months.