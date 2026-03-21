‘Kevin Hasn’t Bonded With Anyone Here Yet’: Source Says Rockets Superstar Kevin Durant’s Personality Fit In H-Town Is Questionable 

The Houston Rockets picked up a huge win over the Atlanta Hawks Friday night. Not only did they win halt the Hawks’ 11-game winning streak, but it also ended the Rockets’ two-game home losing streak at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers where Luka Dončić scored 76 combined points in the two wins.

RELATED: ‘Win a Championship. Y’all Got To Stop Praising Guys For Scoring’: Ring Culture Haunts Luka Dončić Despite Historic Streak With Lakers

Kevin Durant Scoring Prowess & Leadership Lacking?

Luka’s scoring outburst wasn’t the biggest surprise in those games; it was Durant’s lack of scoring (36 points combined) in both games. Durant’s play, mannerism, body language and lack of leadership in the aftermath of the games is now what the team expected when they traded fan and team favorites Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green has drawn the ire of many.

Kendrick Perkins believes Kevin Durants burner accounts may still have an effect on the Rockets locker room:



“I see a disconnect. In my mind, I’m starting to think, I don’t see a lot of high fives, chest bumping, are they over the allegations of the burner account? The Kd burner… https://t.co/gXM2IJ7BSn pic.twitter.com/oKbvMpmv39 — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 15, 2026

Source Says Durant Doesn’t Fit

Despite his 25.7 points per game average, Houston (41-27) has lost momentum in March, dropping to 4-6 in its last 10 games and sliding to fifth in the Western Conference, just 1.5 games ahead of dropping to play-in territory. There has been some murmuring about the chemistry and camaraderie being off compared to last season.

Ahn Fire Digital claims it was told by unnamed source close to the team, “A lot of guys miss Jalen and Dillon. Kevin hasn’t bonded with anyone here yet.”

Interesting comments about the burner account bandit, and for what it’s worth the Rockets finished as the No. 2 seed last and lost a hard fought seven-game series to the Golden State Warriors.

Bomani is joined by @VinceGoodwill today to talk the biggest NBA storylines right now!



– What's going wrong with KD and the Rockets

– Can the Lakers survive with their defensive flaws?

– LeBron's future in L.A.



Link in replies! pic.twitter.com/xrLQijcA7H — The Right Time with Bomani Jones (@righttimebomani) March 18, 2026

Mad Max Says Burner Accounts Accusations Have Hurt Team

Ahn Fire Digital claims things in and around the team have been awkward since the All-Star break, and a lot of that has to do with high-ranking officials believing that Durant, who’s been known to have burner accounts, is behind the accounts that criticized teammates Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. Although the former NBA MVP and two-time Finals MVP brushed off the accusations they still resonate.

Rockets legend Vernon “Mad Max” Maxwell recently had plenty to say about that very subject. Speaking on the “All The Smoke” podcast alongside his two other co-host Matt Barnes and Stephen A. Smith, the two two-time NBA champion with the Rockets offered his take.

“Like I said last year, all we need was KD,” said Maxwell, who once thought Durant was the missing piece to the championship puzzle. “We got KD, a guy to roll the ball out to get you a bucket.

“But now everybody [is] standing around watching KD.” “They said some s–t about some secret page KD did and talked about some of the players on the team, and it’s f–king split the goddamn guys up and guys don’t like to high five each other no more,” Maxwell said. “No motherf–kers want to bump chest no more with each other,” Maxwell continued. “Everybody just split up the whole f–king team. So, I don’t know man. It’s a lot of s–t going on out there in Houston.”

Fans Chime In

It didn’t take long for fans to flood social media with their opinions on the matter.

“He didn’t bond with golden state either . He’s just a weird dude,” a fan said.

“Don’t get me wrong. Kevin Durant is a good player but when he played for my Phoenix Suns, our players looked miserable playing with him. I’m just glad we don’t have to deal with that anymore,” another fan said.

“Two things you can guarantee at this point if you hire Doc Rivers as your coach or you add KD to your team: it’s going to sh-t,” another fan quipped.

“Always thought it was a bad trade, broke up the young core for a 37 year old overreacting losing to golden state, like KD is going to guarantee anything more,” a fan mentioned.

“KD not bonding with teammates?!?! I am shocked… shocked I say,” a fan spewed.