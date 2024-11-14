“This Is The Reason He Didn’t Want To Be There”: ESPN Commentator Blasts Utter Disaster Chicago Bears for Not Understanding Drafting Caleb Williams Was “A Marriage, Not A Date”

We saw this coming. Even after rookie Caleb Williams threw four TD passes in a Week 6 win to lift Chicago to a 4-2 record, history wasn’t on the former USC quarterback’s side. The culture of the Chicago Bears, no matter who you bring in at GM or head coach, it seems, remains stuck in the past when it comes to quarterback development. The football gods just won’t let them settle at the position.

Williams looked destined to be the first 4,000-yard passer in Bears history and the sky was the limit. Then, just that quickly, Williams looked lost in the sauce during this three-game losing streak, during which he’s thrown 0 TD passes. Matt Eberflus went from the right guy to being in line to become the third head coach to get fired this season.

What the heck happened?

Adam Schefter Says Bears Considering Benching Caleb Williams

Rookie quarterbacks are going to have their ups and downs, but did Williams get too cocky too soon? Was there drama behind the scenes within the Bears organization? Or is this just part of the journey and everybody needs to relax?

According to Adam Schefter on ESPN’s ”Get Up,” his sources tell him that the Bears were considering benching the No. 1 overall pick, who is off to a respectable 4-5 start in his rookie season but has entered the dark days lately.

Caleb Williams has the worst Comp% on throws of 15+ yards by any QB in any season over the past 15 years



He ranks 468th out of 468 https://t.co/PRILRRkzv2 pic.twitter.com/bcSYiBRndK — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) November 12, 2024

If true, it’s all the signs of a dysfunctional organization panic. Negative reports that should be in-house leaking out into the public, showing a lack of support for another guy you said you were sure would be the franchise quarterback.

“There were conversations about whether one of the solutions was to bench the quarterback, but to bench him to give him a break to save him from himself,” Schefter said.

Dan Orlovsky Blames Disastrous Chicago Bears For Caleb Williams Poor Play

Schefter’s report made NFL commentator Dan Orlovsky furious, and he let loose on the Bears for their janky handling of this minor setback for Williams.

“This is an utter disaster. How about Chicago… You coach him? Instead of throwing him to the side and sweeping the problem under the rug,” Orlovsky pleaded.

He continued: “Chicago thinks they’re dating Caleb Williams. You’re married to him!”

.@danorlovsky7 didn't hold back discussing the "utter disaster" of the Chicago Bears and their treatment of Caleb Williams

Orlovsky explained how the Bears’ handling of Williams doesn’t make sense because they passed on Bryce Young and CJ Stroud in the previous draft “because they really wanted Caleb Williams.”

They rebuilt the roster with a ton of talent then draft Williams and “as soon as adversity hits,” Orlosky said, Chicago starts to bail on their anointed savior.

He added: “It’s like well we will push you over here and you don’t matter anymore because the other stuff is more important? You’re married to him guys. When the going gets tough the tough gets going… Who’s tough in the building? You coach him through his stuff. You say we’re going to get through this together. Coach him. Develop him, figure out how to get him to play better.”

Co-host Mike Greenberg got in on the Bears bashing.

“They have fired two offensive coordinates in this offensive in the last calendar year,” Greenberg said. They don’t know how to coach people or develop people. They always get it wrong.”

Can Caleb Williams Thrive In Chicago Bears Organization?: Deion Sanders Is Right

Chicago is known as the land of quarterback killers. When Jay Cutler and Jim McMahon are the two winningest signal callers in your franchise’s history, that really says it all. Jim Harbaugh was decent. Mitchell Trubisky never had a chance. Rex Grossman got lucky one season. Kyle Orton and the like. No elite QBs in the bunch.

Williams was supposed to change that. Every season a new QB is touted as generational, and they fall short. Mike Greenberg used this very example to inadvertently throw support for Deion Sanders’ recent controversial statement about stepping in and having a say about where his QB son Shedeur Sanders is drafted.

“This Is the reason (Caleb Williams) didn’t want to be there,” Greenie added. “Everybody in Chicago yelled at me. … This is why quarterbacks should be less concerned with what number they are drafted versus where they end up.”

The honeymoon is over. Welcome to Chicago, Caleb Williams.