‘A Bum Who Exposed A Lackluster Defense’: Chicago Bears Fans Erect Iceman Sculpture Of Caleb Williams While Others Don’t Believe What Their Eyes Can See

The Bears have placed a Caleb Williams “Iceman” sculpture in Chicago in honor of his latest and greatest comeback. Already anointed as the most talented QB in Chicago Bears history, Williams orchestrated an historic 18-point comeback in the NFC Wildcard game win over the favorite Green Bay Packers.

Chicago Bears Fans Honor Caleb Williams With “Iceman” Sculpture

The dramatic fashion in which he won the NFC Wildcard game really ticked off fans who had written the Bears off in the first half. If they didn’t cash out their bets, Caleb’s dramatic comeback probably left them sick that night.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Bears fans have placed a Caleb Williams “Iceman” sculpture in Chicago.



Caleb is already the face of Chicago sports 🥶

Bears fans, however, aren’t used to this much elation and playoff success. The last time they sniffed a Super Bowl was with Lovie Smith in 2007.The franchise has only reached the penultimate game twice, while boasting some of the worst quarterbacks in NFL history. So Williams leading his team through the trials and tribulations that every quarterback worth anything goes through and coming out on the winning side is a huge deal as the Bears move on to face the LA Rams in the Divisional round.

Fans React To Caleb Williams Ice Sculpture In Chicago Mart

In honor of Williams, workers came out early Thursday morning to build the Caleb Williams “Iceman” sculpture. The best hype team in the NFL, the Monster Squad reportedly installed the massive sculpture, honoring quarterback Caleb Williams – known as the “Iceman” at the Mart.

“This is cool asf, hating if you don’t like it lol,” one fan said on X.

“He will be the Best Bears QB ever,” another Cale Williams fan replied.

NFL fans aren’t used to Chicago Bears quarterbacks shining among the stars of the league. Disgruntled Packers fan Lil Wayne had plenty to say about Williams’ painted nails after the terrible loss. It was a rant that suggested that Williams was not worthy of defeating the Packers. He just couldn’t use football to do it.

Lil Wayne and Other Fans Are Still Denying Caleb Williams’ Emerging Greatness

Some fans joined the rap legend in being non-believers.

“Threw 2 ints to a packers defense that went from top 5 to 20th overall,” said one skeptical fan on X. “Dudes a bum who exposed a lackluster defense man idk who yall think he is fr,” said another who refused to give the Bears young QB any credit. “They fancy Caleb the football Michael Jordan,” quipped another fan. “They are setting themselves up to be very disappointed.” Caleb Williams Threw For Most Yards In Single-Season Than Any Chicago Bears QB In History

Williams will get another opportunity to prove that he’s worth that ice sculpture and much more.

After falling just short of becoming the first Bears quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards in a season (3,942) you can guarantee if the contest is close, Williams will be at his best late in the game. Haters beware.