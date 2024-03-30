“Your Girl Love Em” | Caleb Williams and Duke’s Jared McCain Promote Power Of The Polish, And “Sorry If That Offends Any Of You Guys”

As the world becomes more open to non-traditional forms of gender expression, the sports community is also shifting gears and changing long-standing views and biases about what was acceptable from an athlete or fell within the parameters of what the idea of an athlete is.

The recent photos of Caleb Williams, the USC quarterback who is the projected No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL draft, caused quite a stir on social media. Williams was seen rocking a pink-themed ensemble: pink cellphone, pink wallet, pink nails.

Caleb Williams (left), Jared McCain (right). (Photos: YouTube)

Williams is probably the most popular player coming out of college football this season and considered the most talented quarterback. His fashion choices have definitely challenged some traditional football lifers and old schoolers who don’t associate the color pink with masculinity to reassess their definitions of what a football player should look like.

The football star, whose mother is a former manicurist, previously told People magazine that the polish is just “another way of expression.”

“I think the nails thing kind of took everybody by surprise.

“I’ve been doing it before college, but it took everybody by surprise, just because you don’t always see male athletes who play football paint their nails.“

Jared McCain Paints His Nails and Signed NIL Deal With Beauty Brand

Williams is not an outlier. Duke freshman Jared McCain has been putting his name on the map as one of the breakout stars in the NCAA Tournament, helping the Blue Devils advance to another Sweet 16.

As Duke prepares to play Houston for a trip to the Elite Eight, McCain made an announcement of a new NIL deal that certainly represents his individual style and may not be received well by everyone.

The freshman guard, who admittingly often paints his nails, has signed a deal with beauty brand Sally Hansen.

Duke guard Jared McCain has signed an NIL deal with beauty and nail polish brand Sally Hansen.



"Sorry if that offends any of you guys." pic.twitter.com/zwmmrufgA7 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 29, 2024

McCain announced his partnership in a TikTok and got right to the meat of things, saying he was “sorry if that offends any of you guys.” Referencing those men and women who would be put off.

While Williams paints his nails for attention, McCain has more practical reasons for the polish. He says he polishes his nails because it helps him avoid biting them, which is an old school remedy for kids who have a nail-biting or skin-biting habit.

“I know a lot of people disagree and a lot of people don’t like it, but I’m just gonna do myself and do what I think looks nice,” McCain said.

McCain credits a trip to the salon with inspiring his great play and it seems to be working as he drilled James Madison for a 30-piece in the second round, hitting eight threes

(Photo: Instagram/@J_mccain_24)

Duke faces No. 1 seed Houston and will be looking for the storied program’s first Final Four under new head coach Jon Scheyer, who replaced legendary Coach K last season.

Attitudes toward gender roles and labels have changed dramatically in this country and Caleb Williams’ choice of nail color and fashion ensemble, and McCain’s NIL deal with a cosmetics company is just a sign of a changing time, where everyone must readjust any perceptions or closed-mindedness and allow everyone — even male athletes — to be their true selves.

As Williams pointed out at a recent workout, the women don’t seem to have a problem with his choice of nail polish.