Dwight Howard Goes From Baby Mama Drama To Being Sued | Male Model Accuses ‘Superman’ Of Sexual Assault After Threesome With Cross-Dresser Went Off Script At Former NBA Star’s Home

Dwight Howard is being blasted on social media yet again, but not for the ongoing beef he has with the Shaq or debates about his NBA career. He was recently criticized for the tough love he was showing to his 9-year-old son during a workout. The former Orlando Magic big man is now being sued for sexual assault and battery by model Stephen Harper.

Dwight Howard is allegedly being sued for sexual assault and battery by model Stephen Harper. (Photo:@dwighthoward/ Instagram screenshot)

Allegations

Harper alleges he began exchanging messages on Instagram with Howard in 2021. The flirty messages went from the DMs to the two agreeing to meet in person. On July 19, 2021, Harper alleged he went to Howard’s home after the ex-superstar big man suggested a threesome.

Yoooooo this wild!!!! 😭😭😭💀💀💀



Dwight Howard is being sued for sexual assault & battery on a man. A man by the name of Stephen Harper claims in text messages that Dwight Howard peer pressured him into having a threesome with a male dressed as a woman pic.twitter.com/ykDfXnwkqs — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) July 20, 2023

The model then alleged that when he arrived for the threesome, he was surprised by the third party being revealed to what he described as a “man dressed as woman.” Harper told the two that he did not want to go through with the threesome and the 6-foot-10 giant became angry.

“[The] defendant stood up (towering over Mr. Harper), grabbed Mr. Harper by the thighs, forcibly removed Mr. Harper’s underwear, held Mr. Harper down, and performed non consensual oral sex on Mr. Harper. Mr. Harper was in fear of imminent bodily harm when he was pinned down and forced to remain in place while Defendant continued to sexually assault him,” according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.

The lawsuit also states that Howard forced Harper to perform oral sex on him too. Neither Howard nor his representatives commented on the lawsuit and allegations.

Baby Mother Drama

In addition to the lawsuit, Howard also was put on blast by the mother of two of his children, Royce Reed. She went on Instagram Live in last week to give several details about their relationship and how they attempt to reconcile during the pandemic.

Royce Reed spent quarantine with Dwight Howard while she was dating a Doctor pic.twitter.com/suagRrW43i — livebitez (@livebitez) July 16, 2023

“This man is evil. Y’all fall for it every time. Ask him why he’s telling a 12yo he’s gay bcuz he hadn’t “touched anything” or watching porn with them? Better yet, why it took 4.5 years to fire the nanny that molested 2 of his kids. I got time today.,” said Royce in the video.

She continued, “He took this little boy from this grandmother that raised him and kept her in court for 2yrs only to give him to his parents while he was overseas. GTFOHWTBS. So while y’all constantly out here pointing fingers at me, understand there’s a reason why!”

Reed also claimed that she only started dealing with Howard to make her ex-boyfriend jealous.

Royce Reed gave Dwight Howard her number to make her ex jealous. Dwight Howard then turns around and cheated on her during their relationship. pic.twitter.com/bbzC7yVZRl — livebitez (@livebitez) July 11, 2023

Howard might need to use his recruiting skills to hire a good attorney instead of building a super team in Taiwan.