“How Do You Have a Losing Record In Taiwan?”: Shaq Is Still Throwing Jabs at Dwight Howard From Miles Away

Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard‘s beef is still going strong after all of these years that started when he took on the name ‘Superman’ that O’Neal was most known for during his playing days. Howard signed with a Taiwan team last November and has been putting up numbers. O’Neal let Howard know he is still not impressed on his podcast titled “The Big Podcast” with co-hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams.

This is the second comment that O’Neal has made about Howard since he has been overseas. He said that Howard shouldn’t be complimented for his play after his hot start in Taiwan and compared the league to a local adult fitness league. It is a startup league that was founded in 2021.

Howard responded, “That’s highly disrespectful & hating. You too old to be hating. You too big to be hating. You supposed to be Superman. The original Superman is hating?”

O’Neal had Candace Parker as a guest on his podcast and Howard name was brought up in conversation. Then, the Hall of Fame big man told everyone how he really felt.

“It’s not overseas, it’s Taiwan, stop it,” O’Neal said when Parker mentioned Howard playing overseas. “They have a losing record. Somebody sent me they have a losing record. I ain’t losing to nobody in Taiwan. You can’t have a losing record in Taiwan. Come on now.”

Howard’s Taoyuan Leopards are in last place of a six-team league with a 3-11 record.

O’Neal wasn’t completely a grinch on the podcast. He did apologize to Rui Hachimura for comments he made about him when the Lakers first traded for the 6-foot-8 forward.

“Let me apologize to Rudy Hachimura. I didn’t know who he was because I never watch the Bullets play, but he’s a fine role player. He is giving me Rick Fox vibes. He is tough, a good defender, he does all the little things, ad he doesn’t overdo it. So, Rudy Hachimura I apologize and I now know who you are,” said O’Neal.

Howard Living His Best Life

Howard is averaging 23.4 points and 13 rebounds per game. He was also recently selected to headline the league’s first All-Star game and he will participate in the three-point contest. He had social media buzzing after he scored 38 points, 25 rebounds and nine assists and attempted 10 three-pointers in his debut.

NBA fans joked on social media that Howard had turned himself into a combination of LeBron James and Wilt Chamberlain.

Howard addressed the long-standing beef between him and O’Neal on the “All The Smoke” podcast hosted by Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes.

Howard said:

“I don’t know why he was like that. I never had no issues with Shaq. I never wanted to be like Shaq. I enjoy watching him do what he do. I think he’s the most dominant player to ever play. There’s no player as dominant as Shaq. I remember in the eleventh grade watching him play against Dikembe Mutombo in the Finals, catching it [in the post] every time, elbow to the chest, turn around dunk on him. I was like, ‘Yo, this is crazy!’ So I’m like why is he hating on me? If anything, he should be happy that somebody is trying to follow in their footsteps.”

O’Neal might not respect the career of Howard, but the two will be eventually share a spot in the Basketball Hall of Fame one day. Perhaps by then the beef between them will have been squashed and Howard will receive his flowers from O’Neal.