‘For The Streets’: Injured NBA Star Dejounte Murray’s Desperate Plea To Save Family With ‘Lying’ IG Model Who Shares A Child With NBA YoungBoy

New Orleans Pelicans star guard Dejounte Murray has been rehabbing from a torn right Achilles tendon on Jan. 31 that cut his first season with New Orleans short after just 31 appearances. The one-time All-Star underwent season-ending surgery on Feb. 5 and hoped to return at some point this season.

New Orleans Pelican Star Dejounte Murray Blasts Baby’s Mother On Social for Being Out Of Control

While Murray has been non-existent on the court, his complicated love life is all over the news. And according to recent reports, he’s down bad, running to social media to express his relationship issues and of course, feeding the people who are only here for the show.

This week, Murray, 29, brought his beef to social media after his girlfriend and baby’s mother Jania Meshell (who is also one of rapper NBA YoungBoy’s BM) went out to clubs in Houston after flying out for “work” despite promising him she would never go to clubs when they became a couple.

NBA star Dejounte Murray cries out on IG after his girlfriend and baby mama, Jania Meshell (who is also NBA YoungBoy’s BM) went out to clubs in Houston after flying out for “work” despite promising him she would never go to clubs when they got together 👀 pic.twitter.com/YJCV3R7mYN — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 1, 2025

Murray had ALOT to say in his post.

“You wouldn’t be mad if you living and got a family with a person that you been asking for years to be real on what they want and they say a family and not be in the clubs no more cause it’s old? Then say they going to Houston to WORK and see family but end up lying to me and avoiding me while in clubs unannounced? Y’all fans are sick. I want the best for that girl and just want to be left alone from this sh*t. Why wouldn’t I be mad she is sacrificing her son missing school for being in the club shaking a—.” Fans Suggest Murray Leave Jania Meshell Alone, Focus On Health

“And lastly let’s dead the lame narrative of she don’t work cause of me. I bet she won’t get on here and tell ya’ll I made sure she never wanted for money, tried to pay any dollar for a production team for content, tried to get her back in school to learn how to open up salons and I fund it 100% and want nothing in return.

Fans immediately went in on Murray, with many of the guys telling him to stop trying to save women who are “for the streets.” Some people accused him of being controlling and trying to keep the model and Instagram star in a box, while other women criticized Meshell for disrespecting her man and messing up a good thing.

“She’s childish asf lol she must be bored with dejounte,” said one fan. “She’s definitely for the streets – turn a hoe into a housewife is really stressful – not good for your mental health,” warned another fan. “Dejounte trying to save his family and raise his kids in a healthy environment…this some admirable sh*t,” said one netizen praising Murray for his efforts. “Lmao Leave her man,” one fan suggested on X. “Writing an entire dissertation because your girl is a wh* is insane.” “NBA players always think they can fix the girl the last rapper couldn’t,” another netizen said.

Murray Says He Tried To Provide Stable Life, But Meshell Wants To Be Outside Twerking:

Well, it seems that she’s not going to alter her lifestyle too much, just to protect Murray’s ego. One fan posted a video of Meshell twerking to NBA YoungBoy’s “Baby Boo” challenge during the “MASA” tour.







Dejounte Murray’s baby mama Jania Meshell twerks to baby daddy NBA Youngboy’s “Baby Boo” challenge during “MASA” tourpic.twitter.com/0I4haojYbi — The Internet Remains Undefeated (@WebUndefeated) November 1, 2025

Clearly Murray and Meshell are at different points in life. He’s trying to have a stable family life and believes that providing for his girlfriend and their baby will allow her more time to be a nurturing mother and really pour into their son. However, she doesn’t seem to be on that type of time. Or as some fans suggested, maybe she wants to be with rapper NBA YoungBoy and is using Murray as a substitute lover and provider.

Said one fan: “She never really been over YB, but she had to secure the bag and settle down but she never really gotta chance to pop out fr cause she had kids so young. She just needs to be single and get in her content bag.”

She has babies with celebrity men and doesn’t seem to want to commit to any of them. She has also dated well-traveled boxer Devin Haney. On April 9, 2023, she welcomed her first daughter, Icelynn Mercedes, with Murray. It would never have worked for Meshell with YB, the 26-year-old megastreaming rapper who’s worth a reported $10M.

Rapper NBA Youngboy Has 10 Kids, Eight Baby’s Mothers

The controversial rapper, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, has 10 kids with eight women: He has two children, Kayden and Armani, with his ex-Nisha; one son, Kamiri, with Starr Dejanee, with whom he co-parents her son, Kamron, from another relationship; one son, Taylin, with an ex named Nia; one son, Kacey, with influencer Jania Meshell born in 2019; one daughter, Kodi Capri, with actress Drea Symone; and one son, Kentrell Jr., with Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather.

His two youngest children are with his wife, Jazlyn Mychelle. Their daughter, Alice, was born in August 2021, while their son, Klemenza Tru, popped out in September 2022. The couple wed a few months later and have been raising their children in Utah, where YoungBoy remains under house arrest while awaiting trial on federal gun charges.

Murray seems to have good intentions, but his desperate plea on social media didn’t do much to boost his “G” card.