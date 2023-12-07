Joe Budden Thinks NBA YoungBoy’s Music Is ‘Trash’ | But A Generation Of NFL Players Is Channeling The Rapper’s Energy During Super Bowl Run

The 49ers treated Sunday’s massacre of the Philadelphia Eagles like a heavyweight title fight. So just like in boxing when the fighters walk out with their favorite rapper, the Niners walked through the tunnel and onto Lincoln Financial Field to a particular rapper’s hype song blaring from the speakers.

The entire team was turned up, especially multi-skilled star Deebo Samuel.

While the Niners meant business entering the biggest game of the NFL season against a one-loss Eagles team, they surely got an extra energy boost from the artist NBA YoungBoy.

Now YoungBoy is an artist who is heavily associated with the sports world and pop culture. He’s also one of the most streamed artists yearly. He and Drake combined for 22 billion streams in 2022 to lead all artists in music.



There are people who actually blame NBA Youngboy and his violent music for influencing NBA superstar Ja Morant‘s behavior, which led to the Memphis Grizzles most important player brandishing guns on camera and being suspended for 25 games to start the basketball season.

49ers Use NBA YoungBoy Music As Inspiration

But YoungBoy’s character and the subject of most of his discography of music capsulated the attitude of this 49ers team. They are gritty, talented, youthful and very popular. They’re the same Niners that wore all black ahead of the Eagles game, signaling that they planned to bury the defending NFC champions, which is exactly what they did, winning 42-19 on the road in Philadelphia, one of the harshest environments for a football team.

Joe Budden Hates on NBA Youngboys Music’s Music

Who knew NBA YoungBoy, just 24, was delivering this type of energy through his music?

Podcast star Joe Budden went viral after giving his personal opinion on “The Joe Budden Podcast” that NBA Youngboy’s music was “trash” and “horrible.”

“That n***a’s trash. He’s horrible. He is horrible,” Joe said in disgust. “He is horrible. He is really, really, really, really, really bad.”

NBA YoungBoy Has 8 Children: One With Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter

One of NBA YoungBoy’s 8 kids have the strong DNA ties of Floyd Mayweather. The rap star had a child with Floyd’s daughter Yaya. The relationship ended badly, with Yaya catching criminal charges for stabbing another mother of one of the rapper’s children.

NBA YoungBoy never backed down.

If the rapper stood on business when addressing the world’s greatest boxer, then you knew he would respond to Joe Budden.

Over the weekend, Young responded via his label’s Instagram account, with a flurry of disrespect and animosity toward Joe Budden.

“The last thing I dropped was Decided 2, and my album is still in the top 10 pu**y a** n***a,” YoungBoy said. “Don’t speak on me, I don’t play that s**t. Don’t rat on me either, you pu**y a** b***h.”

YoungBoy continued with his fiery rant, verbally disrespecting the former rapper-turned-podcaster with way more profanity. When it comes to influence with the young generation, YoungBoy is not one to be messed with in the streets, or in the booth. He is arguably the most successful rapper of this era.

GOAT Of His Era?

The rapper has over 80-million units sold and has achieved four number-one albums on the Billboard 200 and one top-10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

He is always in the mix pop-culturally speaking, and the sports world is in tune with him because of his music, his connections to famous athletes, and how he has the music world in a chokehold.

Given some more time, YoungBoy will be the go-to artist for all types of sports, and teams. But right now, having the NFL team favored to win the Super Bowl as loyal fans promoting your music for free is working for YB, regardless of the problems in his personal life.