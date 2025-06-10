“Pain of The NFL Draft Added Stress and Heartache”: Why Is Deion Sanders Bed-Ridden In His Texas Home With Mysterious Illness?

Deion Sanders has had his share of health issues during his ascension as a college football coach. Through all of the trials and tribulations, including having two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots in 2022 and needing surgery to fix blood clots in his left leg in 2023, Coach Prime has limped around and been present for almost every meeting, practice and press day, while enduring the emotional draft drop of son Shedeur, and the eventual elation of getting two sons into the NFL.

As this very pivotal year for Colorado Buffs football begins, Deion’s first without any of his sons on the field with him, it appears that he is reportedly been dealing with an unspecified health condition.

What’s Wrong With Deion Sanders’ Health?

That ironman that we have come to know, has taken a break and been away from away from team practices due to the health issue, which has fans worried.

The 57-year-old Sanders has reportedly been dealing with a mystery illness Credit: (Well Off Media/Getty)

On Tuesday, it was reported that Deion Sanders has been suffering from an unknown illness that has forced him to be away from Colorado’s summer football camps. The 57-year-old has always attended the school’s summer camps since joining the Buffaloes in December 2022. Coach Prime was a no show at the start of the practices last week and also didn’t attend the Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research’s annual symposium in Florida on Sunday.

Deion Sanders Jr., addressed fans Sunday on a YouTube livestream from the family’s home in Texas and said his father was “feeling well.”

That sounds promising, but junior didn’t go into details, still keeping the mystery.

“He’ll tell y’all soon enough what he’s going through, what he went through,” Deion Jr. said, according to reports. “When we get back to Boulder, I don’t know…I’m waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I’ll go.” “Until then, I’m going to sit here with him.”

Fans and ‘First Take’ Crew Are Concerned With Health Of Deion Sanders

When news broke of Prime being bed-ridden in his Texas home, fans and analysts reacted.

“Prayers up for Coach Prime,” one netizen wrote. “I hope he heals up. Sad to hear,” another commented. “Feel better Deion,” a third fan added. “He hasn’t been well since the final game last season…. Remember he is a father first!!! He is different without his kids around The pain of the NFL Draft added stress and heartache…WE LOVE YOU COACH!!!,” said another supportive fan. “We got a lot of love for him, a lot of people in professional sports not only love him and revere this man and we pray for his full recovery,” said Stephen A. Smith on Tuesday on “First Take.” “If anyone is built to fight the good fight, it’s one Deion Sanders,” added co-host Molly Querim.

Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks the field with Jimmy Horn during senior day prior to the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Sanders last posted to X on Monday morning as he wrote,” I know you’re faced with a task that seems like it’s impossible to come out of this with a win.

“The enemy wants your mind & he wants it to doubt that GOD CAN! “You got this but u gotta BELIEVE all the thru this & then after. “You will have the victory. #Coach Prime.”

Deion Sanders has been the coach of the Buffaloes since December 2022 and has had several health scares, including this latest mystery illness. (Credit: Getty)

Deion Sanders Secured $54M Deal Back In March, New Deals For Coaches

Sanders secured new deals for his star-studded coaching staff at Colorado and secured himself a nice bag prior to the start of this season. Back in March, Sanders signed a new five-year contract extension worth $54 million with the Colorado Buffaloes, which will nearly double his annual salary to $10 million. This contract makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football and the highest-paid head coach in the Big 12.

Colorado will begin the season at home on August 29 against Georgia Tech and Coach Prime is sure to do everything in his power to be there.