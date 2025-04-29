‘The Devil Was Trying To Work On Me’: Shedeur Sanders Says Pre-Draft Nightmares Warned Him Of Draft Day Drama and Family History

Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur Sanders reveals he had a prophetic bad dream warning him of some deep challenges just weeks before the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders entered the 2025 NFL Draft as a sure-fire first round draft pick. Some said he would be the first or second quarterback chosen after having a sensational season at Colorado and winning the Johnny Unitas Award, given to the top QB in college football.

RELATED: “They Love To See Black Men Down Fasho’: League Wide Collusion To “Humble” The Sanders Family Will Cost GMs Jobs

Amid a character assassination unseen in recent memory, reported owners’ collusion to block him from being drafted and anonymous reports that his pre-draft interviews were abominable and “the interactions weren’t great” with NFL teams, Shedeur says he kept positive but had a feeling something was going to be off over the next few days.

Shedeur Sanders Had Nightmares Leading Up To His Pro Day

In a clip of a recent interview with Shedeur following his draft day nightmare that included being pranked called by 21-year-old Jax Ulbrich, the son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff, the scorned but relieved Cleveland Browns quarterback reflected on the days leading up.

RELATED: ‘Sometimes You Need To Be Embarrassed’: Stephen A. Smith Says Jax Ulbrich’s Slap For Draft Day Prank On Shedeur Shouldn’t Have Been On Wrist

Deion Sanders’ son Shadeur Sanders reveals he had a prophetic bad dream warning him of challenges just weeks before NFL Draft



“Anytime greatness is about to happen, you see the Devil try to play his games and distract you.”pic.twitter.com/uH7XwNOPjf — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) April 27, 2025

“Two nights before pro day I have bad dreams. So that’s how I know, like the devil was trying to work on me. So the first night I have bad dreams, I wake up it’s hard for me to go back to sleep. Why all of a sudden, I’m having a bad dream two days before pro day. After all days, why now?” Sanders asked. “That’s why I understand, anytime greatness is about to happen you see, the devil try to play his games and try to distract you and throw you off and throw you different curveballs in life and all that stuff. Then the night before pro day I have another bad dream. But I was prepared because I just went through it the night before. But it don”t make sense. How am I continuously getting bad dreams back-to-back and life being the same every day?”

Shedeur Sanders Describes His Pre-Draft Nightmares

“The one before pro day, I was dropping back, and it felt like the ground was marble and I got on cleats, so I’m slipping and falling. Then we take a break and walk down to the other end of the red zone. The two people walked like super, super fast. I couldn’t say nothing or run or do anything, so they just attacked me. The next day I got on the field I gripped that turf a bit harder, because the night before my dream felt so real,” Sanders recalled.

Sanders also said that he wasn’t too shaken by the dreams because something of that nature always happens to their family when they get a huge win.

RELATED: “President Put Out a Statement…A Few Rounds Later He Was Drafted’: Team Trump Takes Credit For Shedeur Sanders Getting Drafted By Cleveland Browns

“I prayed through those times, and I understand why it was happening, because it would always happen to dad,” Shedeur revealed.” As soon as something big happened that’s when he got the blood clots and his toes taken. As soon as something big is about to happen then something off happens. That’s just how the trajectory of everything has been in most instances, when you are about to do something to …change the world almost, change perspectives, have an influence on the world. “

Shedeur Sanders Says His Family Is Used To Big Highs With A Sobering Low

Shedeur Sanders finished up his story by explaining how those dreams and the draft drop that followed prepares him for the weight he has to carry as a polarizing figure in the rare position to influence millions.

“That’s how I know the world is bigger than me and just my thoughts. I’m in a position and the families are in a position to be able to change some things,” he said.

One thing you can’t debate is that the Sanders family knows how to turn every loss into a win. Now that he has a football home maybe those nightmares turn to sweet dreams of success.

MORE:

‘Please Be a Jalen Hurts, Not a Saquon Barkley’: Eagles Running Back Gets Roasted On Social Media For His Cringy Team Trump Golf Outing

“President Put Out a Statement…A Few Rounds Later He Was Drafted’: Team Trump Takes Credit For Shedeur Sanders Getting Drafted By Cleveland Browns

‘You’ll Never Be Bigger Than The Program:’ Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Make Sense Of Shocking Shedeur Sanders 5th Round Draft Drop To Cleveland