‘Black People I See at The Ballpark Are Setting Up and Cleaning Up After’: Yankees Announcer Dave Sims On The 6 % Black Players In MLB

Yankees announcer Dave Sims has the enviable job of calling games on the radio for baseball’s most vaunted franchise, the New York Yankees. While Sims, an OG of the game, who previously called Mariners games for almost two decades (2007-2024), cherishes his new job, Black representation in the booth is even more rare than on the field.

Sims spoke to Mark Gray from MLBbro.com prior to the Yankees defeating the Baltimore Orioles 15-3 behind homers by two Black players, Trent Grisham and Aaron Judge on Tuesday night.

Gray asked Sims about that golden age of baseball and if he thinks baseball will ever approach double-digit representation of Black players again, especially with the influx of Asian players and the continuous barrage of Hispanic talent that comprises about 29 percent of all MLB rosters.

“On the field I sure as heck hope so,” Sims says without much optimism. “The thing I see about baseball now, is that the most Black people I see at the ballpark are setting up and cleaning up afterwards. Black participation — we could be here for an hour talking about the reasons why — but it’s not what it used to be and it’s not the sport that is looked upon in the black community like football and basketball is. It’s a shame.”

Can Hunter Greene Win 20 Games?

Sims did mention Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene as a player of great interest with the potential to join an elite class of Black hurlers.

RELATED: Hunter Greene Is Double the Dopeness

“Hey Hunter Greene and cats like that …I’m a big Hunter Green fan and I hope he has a chance to win 20 games. He needs to be a Black Ace,” Sims said, referring to the 15 Black MLB pitchers who have won 20 games or more games in a season…I would love to see baseball get back in the community to where it was when we grew up.”

What Would Jackie Robinson Think Of Just 6 Percent MLB Players Bring Black?

The change that he sparked has definitely grown with approximately 40.8% of players on Opening Day rosters being “diverse”, which marks the highest overall diversity on Opening Day rosters since 2019.

RELATED: Final Deal: The Last of the Black Aces

However, just 6.2 percent of that diversity is enjoyed by Black, non-Hispanic players. According to statistics released by MLB’s diversity department, a total of 59 Black players appeared among the 954 players on Opening Day active and inactive lists. The 6.2% represents a slight increase from 2024’s 6.0% and marks the first year-over-year increase since 2018. So, there are some positive things at work.

MLB’s Diversity Initiatives Making Progress

We are seeing the fruits of MLBs Diversity initiatives such as Hank Aaron Invitational, Breakthrough Series, MLB youth Academy, RBI, Dream Series at the pre-college level and Andre Dawson Classic, HBCU Swingman Classic and exposure and development programs of that magnitude Exposure & Opportunity seems to be working.

Tom Flash Gordon and other Hank Aaron Invitational Coaches offer their MLB experience to up and coming players from across the country at Historic Dodgertown in Vero Beach, Florida. (JR Gamble)

Seventeen of the 59 Black players on Opening Day rosters are alumni of MLB Development Programs. For a second straight season, 10 teams had at least three Black players on Opening Day rosters.

Baseball’s Golden Age For Black Players: 1970s and 1980s

So, there are some brothers balling, but not like the golden age. Jackie Robinson hit the scene in 1947 and by the 1970s the percentage of Black players in Major League Baseball was reported to be around 16% to 19%. This percentage remained stable during that decade, with some reports indicating it peaked at about 25% between 1970 and 1985.

The current numbers released by MLB pale in comparison.

Black representation in the press box, radio booths and TV streams hasn’t been robust either. When longtime Yankees announcer John Sterling retired after calling Yankees game from 1989 to 2024, including a streak of 5,060 consecutive games from 1989 to 2019, legendary Brutha Broadcaster Dave Sims, who had been calling Seattle Mariners games for years, go the call to join Susan Waldman in the legendary booth.

Dave Sims Follows Bill White As Barrier-Breaker

Sims follows in the footsteps of the legendary player, sportscaster and former National League President Bill White, who broke racial barriers as a player, Yankees announcer and as the first Black President of one of baseball’s two leagues. White called Yankees games on TV from 1971-1988. The eight-time all-star and seven-time gold glove winner formed an unforgettable duo with Yankees legend Phil “Scooter” Rizzuto.

NY Yankees radio announcer Dave Sims talks about the state of Black baseball and following in footsteps of Bill White and the new athleticism on the Bronx Bombers. (Photo by Ben VanHouten/Seattle Mariners/Getty Images)

Sims says he went to visit the 91-year-old white at his retirement home outside of Philly.

“I said hey man I want to thank you for paving the way, great player, national league executive, great broadcaster. Thank you very much and I will continue to try and pay it forward.”