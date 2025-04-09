‘Made It Out The Bullpen, But Not Out That Building’: DR Night Club Collapse Kills 100+ People Including Former MLB Players Octavio Dotel And Tony Blanco

MLB is still trying to pick up the pieces amidst the tragic deaths of former big leaguers Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco. The two former Dominican-born players played a combined 16 seasons in the majors with Dotel spanning 13 teams over his 15-year career, and Blanco playing one season with the Washington Nationals.

Per reports the two were at an iconic nightclub in the Dominican Republic when the roof of the building collapsed killing at least 79 people and injuring another 160.

The collapse took place at Jet Set nightclub located in the capital of the DR, Santo Domingo. The popular night spot was known to draw athletes, politicians and others, and this particular night was no different. Nelsy Cruz, the governor of the northwestern province of Monti Cristi, who’s also the sister of seven-time MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz was also tragically killed.

— MLB (@MLB) April 8, 2025

MLB Commissioner Speaks On Tragedy

“Major League Baseball is deeply saddened by the passings of Octavio Dotel, Tony Blanco, Nelsy Cruz, and all the victims of last night’s tragedy in Santo Domingo,” commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of all those who have been affected and to our colleague Nelson and his entire family.

“The connection between baseball and the Dominican Republic runs deep, and we are thinking of all the Dominican players and fans across the game today.”

That statement in a nutshell speaks volumes, especially in a league where nearly 12 percent of its players are of Dominican descent, making it the second-most represented country in MLB following the United States, which accounts for nearly 71 percent of the players.

Fanc across the game were sad as well. One said on X, “Dotel made it out the bullpen, But not out that building, Life throws harder curveballs, Than any MLB pitcher ever could. Rip brother…”

— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 8, 2025

MLBPA Executive Director Sends Condolences

Former MLB player Tony Clarke, who is the longstanding executive director of the MLBPA (Major League Baseball Player’s Association), released a statement on the unfathomable tragedy.

“We grieve for all the victims and send a special message of support to the families of Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco, who leave an unspeakable void with their passing, and to Nelson Cruz, whose family lost a shining light with the death of his sister, Nelsy,” he said in a statement.

Dotel Helped Redbirds Win Fall Classic

While Dotel was a journeyman, playing for 13 teams over his 15-year MLB career, he made the most of his time in the big leagues. The highlight of Dotel’s career came in 2011 when he helped the St. Louis Cardinals defeat the Detroit Tigers in the World Series.

For his career Dotel tallied 109 saves and 3.78 ERA.