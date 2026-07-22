‘Cooper Flagg Out Here Moving Like Dirk Nowitzki’: White NBA Star Is Dating Duke Basketball’s Ari Roberson, Which Has Dallas Fans Excited Because The Mavs Legend Has A Black Wife Too

The inaugural TIME 100 Sports Gala in New York City was the talk of the sports world last week. While LeBron James and his “Decision III” still lingers, as do a few strands of hair from his latest bald look, everyone is talking about NBA star Cooper Flagg, a 6-foot-9 wing for the Mavs, and his girlfriend Arianna Roberson, a 6-foot-4 center for the Duke Blue Devils women’s basketball team. She joined Duke University as a freshman for the 2024–25 academic year.

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White NBA Star Cooper Flagg Dates Black Duke Basketball Player Ari Roberson

Whereas Black NBA stars are often criticized for dating outside of their race, Flagg has followed in the footsteps of past white legends such as Dirk Nowitzki and gotten himself a beautiful Black queen. If that means an NBA championship in the future, then Mavs fans are all for it.

Cooper Flagg and Ari Robertson at the Time 100 Sports Gala 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/5fV7MahpwG — Athlete Vanity (@AthleteVanity) July 17, 2026

Fans Compare Cooper Flagg To Mavs Legend Dirk Nowitzki

Fans had plenty to say when the photo of the couple emerged online.

“She’s tall as hell bro is 6’9 and she’s right up there with em,” one fan marveled on X. “It’s required of all white boy superstars,” another fan quipped.

Social media couldn’t help but bring out the Dirk references. Some even brought out the photos.

“Cooper Flagg out here moving like Dallas Maverick great and franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki,” the photo captioned.

Cooper Flagg out here moving like Dallas Maverick great and franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki. https://t.co/pdbkQSJUwT pic.twitter.com/iz8hj46wca — Hater Report (@HaterReport) July 18, 2026

“Cooper makes sure his kids come out as athletes. Dude got to the mavs and took the Dirk route lol,” a user commented. “Dirk must have told him,” said one fan followed by laughing emojis. Some fans didn’t think this was a good look for Coop. “Coop never accepted by white Americans because his girlfriend, NBA fumbled male caitlin clark,” one fan sarcastically predicted. “He gon leave her ass when he wants a family,” a netizen barked.

Cooper Flagg Is First White American NBA Superstar Since Larry Bird

Cooper Flagg has emerged as the white American superstar the league has craved since Larry Bird. He has shown flashes of great potential. He was the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. In his rookie year with Dallas in 2025-26, he averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists, won Rookie of the Year, and catapulted to the cornerstone of the franchise.

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He’s on the verge of really exploding if the team can surround him with more talent.

Aria Roberson Can Ball, Comes From Hoops Family

Arianna Roberson redshirted her true freshman season at Duke due to a knee injury. She returned to the court for the 2025-26 season. Roberson averaged 8.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. She played a clutch role in solidifying Duke’s frontcourt and helped lead the Blue Devils to the Elite Eight in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. She provided size and rebounding to Kara Lawson’s squad.

Roberson comes from a well-known hoops family. Her brother is seven-year NBA veteran Andre Roberson, who once earned BA All-Defensive Second Team honors with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Cooper Flagg and Aria Roberson Are Getting More Attention From Social Media After Time 100 Pop Out

The couple was first linked together in April this year. From that point, their social media posts started getting more attention, and speculation turned to discovery when Roberson attended Flagg’s NBA Rookie of the Year press conference, sitting alongside his parents, Kelly and Ralph.

In May the two made an official announcement of their romance as both posted separate photos through Instagram from Noah’s Ark Beach Club in Turks and Caicos on the same day.

That was enough for the internet sleuths to step into action, and a Mavs fan account reposted Instagram Story screenshots showing Flagg and Roberson relaxing on swings.

(Instagram Arianna Roberson/Cooper Flagg)

The matching vacation posts inspired newfound interest and more speculation about their relationship. Roberson ended the suspense by posting a TikTok video from the vacation. The couple were looking very much in love and trying on different outfits together. In nearly every clip, they were holding hands. Later that day, Flagg posted an IG story of the two sharing a kiss, with two black heart emojis included in the caption. Roberson then reshared that same Instagram story to her own platform.

Expect this couple to continue to grow in visibility as each leans into the “celebrity power couple” phase of their relationship, continues to shine the light on interracial relationships and continues to excel in their respective basketball careers.