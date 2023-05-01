Coach Prime Keeps His Colorado Boot On The NFL’s Neck | “Ashamed” NFL Teams Drafted Only One HBCU Student Athlete

Coach Prime might have taken his talents to the PWI Pac-12 division of collegiate football, but he will still use his voice and influence to increase opportunities for HBCU athletes looking for a shot at the NFL.

The former Jackson State coach tweeted his displeasure at the 31 NFL teams for drafting only former JSU cornerback Isaiah Bolden. Ignoring prime HBCU talent is nothing new for the NFL. Before Deion Sanders championed for HBCU players, NFL scouts weren’t even coming out to see these players or inviting them in for workouts.

Just One HBCU Taken In 2023 NFL Draft

On Saturday, the New England Patriots selected the defensive back in the seventh round with the 245th pick of the 2023 NFL draft. The Pats used their 12th and final draft selection to acquire the defensive back.

“So proud is you @isaiahbolden23,” tweeted Sanders. “You deserved to be drafted much higher but I’m truly proud of u. I know how much u want this. I’m ashamed of the 31 other @nfl teams that couldn’t find draft value in ALL of the talented HBCU players & we had 3 more draft worthy players at JSU.” How The HBCU Combine Is Already Increasing NFL Opportunities For Black College Stars

Change Gon’ Come…

Bolden started his career at Florida State and transferred to Jackson State to play for Sanders.

In his first year playing for the Tigers in 2021 under Coach Prime, Bolden had 30 solo tackles, 14 assisted tackles, and seven pass breakups.

He was electric on special teams as a kickoff returner and, in his junior season, led the nation in both the Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision in kickoff return average at 36.9 per return. He also tied for the FCS lead with kickoff returns.

If @isaiahbolden23 was still at Florida St, Had the same exact production and posted the same Pro day numbers. He would be talked about as one of the top risers in the draft. His versatility in the secondary and his impact in the return game make him a top 10 DB prospect. — Coach Nooks (@CoachNooks) April 28, 2023

During his pro day at Jackson State, Bolden wowed the 27 NFL scouts in attendance turning in a 4.31-second 40-yard dash and 1.54-second 10-yard split, registered a 38-inch vertical, and had a 10-foot-9 broad jump. Bolden is versatile and can play the slot receiver and any other defensive back positions.

However, many of the “drafty worthy” JSU players into whom Sanders infused his Coach Prime ethos went undrafted. Many HBCU players are entering the undrafted free-agent market to keep their dreams of playing in the NFL alive, sixteen of which were signed by NFL teams, including three from Jackson State University, the most from the HBCU system.

Undrafted Free Agent Wins

Jackson State came in first with three undrafted free-agent signings, including WR Dallas Daniels, who went to the Denver Broncos. Daniels was the leading receiver for the Jackson State offense this past season, logging 66 receptions for 775 yards and ten touchdowns.

Linebacker Aubrey Miller, who went to the Miami Dolphins, is the reigning SWAC Defensive Player of the Year and is widely considered the trigger for Jackson State’s undefeated regular season for the first time in school history. He finished his collegiate career with 117 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, two sacks, six pass breakups, five forced fumbles, four quarterback hurries, and two fumble recoveries.

Lastly, defensive back Dejahn Warren went to the Chicago Bears. One of the first players to sign with Jackson State after the announcement of JSU’s hiring of Coach Prime, the former Lackawanna Community College student had 51 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, six pass breakups, and an interception in 28 games with the Tigers.

According to reports, Bowie State University and Florida A&M University each had two student-athletes signed as undrafted free agents, with nine others seeing one player enter the league.

I was pissed at the conclusion of the draft and I had to collect my thoughts. It was a disappointing weekend but don’t get discouraged, It’s not how you get in even draft picks fight for a spot on the roster. There’s a lot of HBCU players receiving undrafted free agent… — Devin Rispress (@Coach2Bless) April 30, 2023

The big moment of hearing your name called from the stage escaped all but one HBCU student-athlete, and Sanders is letting the world know, as he has in the past, that it is a travesty.