‘Well, I Can’t Wait To Coach My Guys’ | Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule Takes Subtle Shot At Deion Sanders’ Unapologetic Use Of Transfer Portal To Build Colorado Program

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders made headlines when he agreed in principle to become the new head coach of the middling Colorado Buffaloes program. But what Sanders did in his very first formal meeting with his team made even more headlines. That’s when Coach Prime told his players they may be better off entering the portal because he was bringing luggage to Boulder, and it was the “Louis Vuitton” designer type.

Sanders wasn’t bluffing, and with the transfer portal reopening this week, teams can once again add players to their rosters for the upcoming 2023 season. Coach Prime even posted a video via Instagram with his dancing about the portal opening up for two weeks. His caption read as it always does:

“You know where to find me.”

Did Nebraska’s Matt Rhule Take Shot At Coach Prime?

Sanders’ comments and actions in the video seemed to have caught the attention of first-year Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule. During a weekend spring practice session, Rhule the former Temple Owls, Baylor Bears and Carolina Panthers head coach had a lot to say in what’s being viewed as an indirect shot at Deion’s comments.

“I hear other schools (say) they can’t wait for today, the transfer portal, they can’t wait to go out … I can’t wait to coach my guys, let me tell you that. … I’m not thinking about anybody else but this team out here.”

Got beef? 🥩



After Colorado's Deion Sanders posted a video of himself dancing about the transfer portal opening, Nebraska's Matt Rhule said: "I hear other schools (say) they can't wait for today, the transfer portal… I can't wait to coach my guys, let me tell you that." 😳 pic.twitter.com/SJClwk7l0z — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) April 19, 2023

Rhule is looking to restore some glory for the legendary Huskers program. While Coach Prime is looking to stack talent and add his No. 1-ranked transfer class to a 2023 Buffaloes program that won one game last season.

The fact that Rhule made the comments are pretty wild when you consider how far the Huskers have fallen over the last 15-20 seasons. Yes, you want to win with the players you have, but there’s never anything wrong with looking to add more talent to your roster, and that’s what Coach Prime is doing. And he’s also on record as saying “if it was good before me, I wouldn’t be here.”

In retrospect, Rhule should be saying the same thing out in Lincoln instead of whining about Prime.

Matt Rhule throwing shade at Coach Prime? https://t.co/XUerocdinQ — BroBible (@BroBible) April 18, 2023

Nebraska And Colorado Face Off In Week 2 Of 2023 Season

With the two rebuilding programs set to face one another in Week 2 of the 2023 CFB season, Rhule will have a chance to show Coach Prime that sticking with your own players can work. But you better believe someone as competitive as Coach Prime will have these comments in the back of his mind, and he may even be able to use them as bulletin board material.

The matchup will take place in Boulder, and will follow opening games for the Buffaloes at national runner-up TCU in week one, and the Huskers road conference matchup with Minnesota.