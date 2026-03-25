‘I Am The Algorithm’: Claressa Shields Says Social Media Wouldn’t Know What To Do Without Her and Papoose Pays Her House, Cars and Flights

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There’s been plenty of discussion and speculation about Claressa Shields and Papoose’s relationship, which is still going strong despite social media and other outside forces trying to discredit their bond.

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Claressa Shields Sets Things Straight On The Breakfast Club

Shields is getting used to the attacks and propaganda. In an interview this week with “the Breakfast Club” Shields reasoned that her name is hot and trending across all content platforms and the false narratives keep her engagement popping as much as the true stories people don’t seem to want to hear.

Claressa made it clear she understands her position in the spotlight and plans to keep owning it.

“I am the algorithm,” Claressa Shields said.

Some have suggested that the 18-year age difference between the 48-year-old Harlem rapper Papoose and the 30-year-old GWOAT is evidence that Pap is using Shields’ fame and financial opportunities to soften his divorce process from estranged wife Remy Ma, who allegedly cheated on him with a battle rapper.

Claressa Shields Sets Record Straight: Papoose Pays Cost to Be Boss

That’s all water under the bridge now, and Shields went on the popular New York morning show to set things straight about who’s paying the bills in the relationship, in case anybody has their stories crossed.

Shields touched on a bevy of topics, but made it clear that Papoose pays her mortgage, covers her car note and insurance, and also handles flights and hotels. So, her accounts of his manly duties totally dismiss internet storylines.

She pointed to the way a wholesome birthday moment that included her recording a song for Papoose during a card game was portrayed on social media as a major move towards a bag. From there, social media spun a narrative that she was “tricking” on her older rapper boyfriend.

(Image Credit: Twitter @ClaressaShields Screen Shot)

Social Media Always Twisting Narratives About Claressa & Papoose

Shields pointed out how like most things that get spun into the Twittersphere, that situation lacked context.

Shields has also received backlash for letting the world know that she plans to retire shortly and have a baby with Papoose. The undefeated champ has said that the couple discussed these very plans.

RELATED: ‘She Delusional He Almost 50’: Claressa Shields Said She Wishes She Could Give Boyfriend Papoose A Baby For His 48th Birthday, and Fans Lost It

Shields added that whenever she alludes to building a future with Papoose or having his child, people tend to focus on his broken marriage, as if that has any bearing on what’s happening now.

She embraces the haters and understands that the price of fame is often being misrepresented and losing control of the narrative at times. The actual facts are often ignored for a juicy conversation starter.

Shields Addresses 50 Cent Allegations Of Infidelity With Rapper Maserati Bud

As far as recent accusations by 50 Cent that she was two-timing Papoose with a rapper named Maserati Bud, who went online and co-signed the rumor, even taunting Papoose with information.

“I’m gonna release the footage. On Christmas I was inside the crib when you was on FaceTime Papoose,” MB revealed. “I got the video, guess what? I was sitting right there in the living room… That bed, I picked out that bed. I picked out all the furniture in that house. She was at my crib butt-ass naked.

“I got a lot of behind-the-scenes footage. Scrappy seen you jump in that Bentley and leave with me that same night. Stop playing with a real n*gga,”

Shields said she doesn’t play about her reputation. That’s why she threatened legal action in the aftermath of the situation, which gave haters a chance to throw shots at her without any proof.

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Shields Was Minding Her Business When 50 Cent Started Trolling: Cease and Desist

In recalling how the drama with 50 Cent unfolded, Shields said she woke up on New Year’s Day, and despite having no previous issues with 50 Cent, she woke up to see him trolling her online.

The way Shields saw it, 50 was using her name to seek attention, because she trends consistently and claims to have mastered the algorithm of social media.

After she responded, Shields said things escalated, including false claims about her dealings with another man. Claressa reveals that her legal squad sent a cease and desist to 50 Cent. Her message was simple: “say what you want, but don’t lie.”

Claressa Shields has offered Laila Ali, 47, the $15M she demanded to come out of retirement and fight the 30-year-old undefeated champion, but ultimately the fight never materialized. (Photo: Youtube/Getty)

Shields is easily the most famous female boxer of all-time. Although Laila Ali turned down a potential $15 million payday, Shields is still elevating in the game and fancies herself alongside Katie Taylor at the top faces in the women’s game as far as ticket sales, accolades, and visibility are concerned. Shields can sell out an arena for sure, and she’s proud of how she grew from humble beginnings to an $8M net worth and rising.