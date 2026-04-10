‘I Don’t Feel Sorry For Kobe Bryant’s Daughter’: Fans Strike Back At Charleston White For Vile Comments Concerning Kobe and Gianna’s Fatal Crash

People keep giving Charleston White a platform. Therefore, he keeps talking and is fresh off an alleged confrontation with rapper Young Thug, where White posted a video of himself going to Thug’s parole officer and snitching on him to put him back in prison.

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That debacle is ongoing, but White is notorious for speaking his mind and saying the most crude and insensitive things.

In his most recent rant, White decided to address Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who died in a plane crash over Calabasas, California, in 2020.

Charleston white REVEALS he doesn’t feel sorry for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant because she “suffered the sins of her father”- the helicopter crash



“Kobe made the pilot fly,the pilot said NO but because Kobe needed to get to a game” pic.twitter.com/9OAZx1EJvu — Blaise ⛧ (@wydblaise) April 10, 2026

“I don’t feel sorry for Kobe Bryant daughter. F them…why? cause the pilot wasn’t flying, Kobe made the pilot fly.The pilot said No but because Kobe needed to get to that game. Every aircraft in California that day was ordered to be grounded. You think Kobe didn’t tell that pilot to put his license on the line. And he knew how unsafe it was to fly.” White compared Kobe’s tragic death to a father with drug problems. “She dies for her father’s sins,” said the interviewer. “Just like a drug problem. Do yall feel sorry for drug problems? No,” White concluded.

“Everyone dying except this googly eye mother f-cka,” one fan replied in the comment section. “Speaking of the dead with no compassion doesn’t make you real, it makes you reckless,” another user said on X. “Ok brother u swimming in dangerous waters now,” added a third. “I bet when this n– die everyone would just be thanking whoever did us a favor no one will write anything good about him. He will be cursed to the grave,” one netizen said. “Y’all just don’t get it, he purposely says outlandish sh-t while being recorded just to get all y’all in a uproar and make him go viral, stop showing this dumb ass attention,” one fan begged.

White Has Blamed Kobe For Making Pilot Fly In Unsafe Conditions In Past

This isn’t the first time White has been very vocal in his criticism of Kobe for getting on the plane that day. He’s done interviews in the past where he insinuated that Kobe influenced the pilot to fly in unsafe conditions. None of which has been reported via the concluded investigation.

White will go to any length to get engagement and incite a riot amongst a particular person’s loyal fan base. For him it’s all part of the game.

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