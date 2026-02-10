‘Rico Indictment Coming’: Strippers, 9MM Shells, and NFL’s Keion White Shot Following Dispute With Rapper Lil Baby For Crashing A Private Super Bowl Event

There was a shooting at the Super Bowl involving an NFL player, but Ray Lewis was nowhere to be seen. San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White was reportedly shot in the ankle early Monday in a Mission District nightclub. The shooting occurred during an apparent dispute involving rapper Lil Baby, who performed just hours earlier in San Francisco, authorities and multiple reports confirm.

Why Was San Francisco 49ers Player Keion White Shot After Dispute With Lil Baby?

Two groups were involved in an altercation around 4am at Dahlia’s, a bar and afterhours nightclub at 1799 Mission St. According to police, a verbal altercation popped off outside, while the unsuspecting White, 27, was hosting a final, private Super Bowl party in a downstairs event space.

According to police reports via various outlets, including BSO, goons in Lil Baby’s entourage attempted to forcefully enter White’s private section and an argument allegedly ensued leading to an argument between the rapper (real name is Dominique Jones) and the NFL player.

“A preliminary investigation revealed a verbal altercation occurred between two groups inside a business,” San Francisco police said in a statement, per ESPN. “The victim was injured when shots were fired by an unknown suspect.”

Witnesses couldn’t identify the shooter because they claim to have walked away to notify management of the drama but did confirm hearing multiple gun shots go off. When they returned, White was bleeding from a dangerous wound to the leg.

“Topless women were sweeping up dollar bills when police entered the club to investigate the 4:06 a.m. shooting, the report stated. “As I entered, I saw numerous scantily clad females picking up dollar bills that were strewn all over the floor,” the police report says. “Some of the females were topless and appeared to have been adult entertainers.”

Reports Of Scantily Clad Strippers, Gun Shells Found At The Scene

San Francisco police recovered 9mm and .45-caliber shell casings at the scene. Surveillance footage and random smart phones were also reportedly recovered. White didn’t cooperate with the police, and his wounds are not life-threatening. Therefore, police say there are no suspects at this time despite reports of Lil Baby having an altercation with White moments before he was shot.

San Francisco 49ers Release Statement About Shooting Of Defensive End Keion White

According to the San Francisco 49ers, White underwent successful surgery on his ankle, and the injuries are not expected to be “career-threatening.”

Any violent incident in our city is unacceptable, and I’m hoping Keion recovers quickly. I’ve spoken with SFPD and 49ers leadership—we are all grateful to our SFPD officers for their quick response. As always, I will continue working with San Francisco law enforcement to ensure… — Daniel Lurie 丹尼爾·羅偉 (@DanielLurie) February 10, 2026

“Any violent incident in our city is unacceptable, and I’m hoping Keion recovers quickly. I’ve spoken with SFPD and 49ers leadership — we are all grateful to our SFPD officers for their quick response,” San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said on X. “As always, I will continue working with San Francisco law enforcement to ensure our neighborhoods and our residents are safe.”

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie admonished the incident and wished for a speedy recovery for White, who was acquired by San Francisco from the New England Patriots in an October 2025 trade and recorded 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks in nine games last season.

Fans React To News Of 49ers Player Getting Shot After Dispute With Rapper Lil’ Baby

“That Rico indictment is coming for 4pf very soon,” said one fan predicting a similar fate for Lil Baby that other superstar rappers have met.

“If Lil baby ever go to prison he’s gone spend more time than Lil durk and young thug ever spent in prison, the feds being watching him very close,” added another fan on X.

Fans felt compelled to warn Lil Baby to tone the gangster activity down in public and learn from the downfall of others.

“Better don’t go the Tory Lanez way. Not worth it being trigger happy,” one netizen warned.

“These rappers can’t even keep theyselfs out of trouble,” another commented.

“Getting shot in the ankle over a VIP door dispute is the most avoidable injury of the 2026 season,” said one fan in an attempt to bring some humor to a near-tragic situation.

Second 49ers Player Shot In The City Since 2024

It’s clear that the city of San Francisco has no respect for its local pro players, as White’s shooting is the second time in the last two years that a 49ers player has been shot in the city.

In August 2024, rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery in Union Square but returned to play later that season. Pearsall was the victim of a random armed robbery attempt.