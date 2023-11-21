She Has A Type | IG Model Aaleeyah Petty, Who Has A Baby By Pelicans All-Star Brandon Ingram, Is Going To Have Blazers’ Anfernee Simons’ Baby

When you have a type, you have a type. Instagram model Aaleeyah Petty, who has a 4-year-old son with New Orleans Pelicans’ All-Star Brandon Ingram, is having another baby.



The father is believed to be Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, according to social media and the gossip site Wags Unfiltered.

Petty posted pictures of a baby shower to her Instagram account with the caption “+1 coming 2.24.” This is Simons’ first child.

Simons To Become A Daddy

Having a baby in season will be a challenge. But there is a window that would work for Simons. No idea what his plans are and most teams give players the opportunity to miss games to attend their child’s birth.

The baby is due in February of 2024. The All-Star break begins on Feb. 16 and goes through the 21st. If the baby is born in that window Simons could have some extended time with Petty and the baby.

On the court, the Blazers are one of the worst teams in the NBA. They are 3-10, ranked 29th in aNET rating, 30th in aORTG and 23rd in aDRTG. The team has dealt with injuries to several players, including Simons and rookie Scoot Henderson.

Simons Sidelined With Injury

Simons underwent surgery earlier this month to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb. He is set to miss four to six weeks. Mid December seems like the target date for his return as he progresses.

It has been reported that Simons is out of the hard cast and just has a splint on his thumb. He is working on ball handling drills, which is a sign that rehab is going as expected.

Simons signed a four-year, $100 million contract extension in June 2022. It’s unclear if Simons is part of the Blazers’ long-term plans despite the extension.

The team will be lottery bound again at the end of the season and they have a surplus of shoot-first guards on the roster. Simons may be the best shooter of the bunch, which means he would net the best return in a trade.

Dec. 15 will open the trade window in the NBA, Simons likely won’t have played much by then. The Blazers will likely opt to play him and showcase his talent before the trade deadline on Feb. 8.

In the meantime he’ll be focused on his rehab and preparing to become a first-time father.