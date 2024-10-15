No Deflategate Here: Report Claims 72-Year-Old Bill Belichick Isn’t Coaching In NFL Because He Intends To Marry 23-Year-Old Girlfriend Jordan Hudson, And No One Cares

With all of the social media discussion surrounding IG models and their choices to date younger, successful athletes and entertainers and criticisms and negative connotations that come along with being called a “cougar,” 72-year-old former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, on the other hand, is living his best life with 23-year-old girlfriend Jordan Hudson and nobody has a damn thing to say about it.

Not that people can’t live their best lives within the extent of the law. Trust, we’ve written enough stories on these complicated love triangles and age discrepancies in some of these relationships that seem suspect but aren’t illegal.

Is 23-Year-Old Girlfriend The Reason Why Bill Belichick Hasn’t Secured Another Head Coaching Gig?

However, when Bill Belichick separated from the Patriots’ organization, it was expected that he would have secured another head coaching job by now. After all, what does a senior citizen, divorced, NFL lifer have to do with himself, if not coach?

Apparently, Belichick loves shooting the breeze with the Manning brothers every Monday night and hanging out with his girlfriend, and according to reports, marriage might be in the couples’ future.

Reports Say Bill Belichick Planning To Marry 23-Year-Old Girlfriend Jordan Hudson

According to reports, Belichick’s love affair with Hudson is heating up and coaching is the furthest thing from his mind. In other words, Bill is head over heels for his young love.

The Daily Mail reports Hudson wants to get married, which would make Belichick resuming duties as a full-time head coach very unlikely at this moment.

“Bill is at a bit of a crossroads on what he would like to do for his future as there is still a drive to coach again and break the wins record,” Daily Mail reports it was told by a source it did not identify. “But his life now isn’t that bad as he has been enjoying doing TV and absolutely enjoying his relationship with his girlfriend that is blossoming into something that is going to lead to marriage. Rumors have it that legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick.72, will be marrying his 23-year-old girlfriend Jordan Hudson, rather than returning to coaching right now. (Photo: jordon_isabella/Instagram) “He wants to be with her all of the time, but she is pushing him to see the options that he will have for next season because she knows that makes him happy,” the anonymous mouthpiece added.

Will Bill Belichick Coach Again?

Belichick almost had the Atlanta Falcons job after parting ways with the Patriots in January following a dismal 4-13 season. It was just Belichick’s fourth losing season in his 24-year run, where he and Tom Brady were able to construct the greatest dynasty in NFL history, winning six Super Bowls together and going to the big game nine times.

Most people assumed that Belichick would want to get right back at it, considering he is just 27 wins away from breaking Don Shula’s NFL record for most regular-season wins by a head coach and one playoff appearance away from becoming the only head coach in NFL history to make 20 playoff appearances. If he can muster a seventh Super Bowl win with a quarterback not named Tom Brady, Belichick would tie Paul Brown as the only coaches to lead their teams to seven world championships.

Who Is Jordan Hudson?

If you’re wondering how the heck a 72-year-old grandpa met a hot 23-year-old and started a serious relationship, according to reports, the legendary coach and former college cheerleader met in February 2021, while Hudson was still in college.

They were reportedly seated next to each other on a flight from the Boston area to Florida, per TMZ. The outlet also first reported that Belichick signed one of Hudson’s textbooks, “Deductive Logic.”

“Thanks for giving me a course on logic!” he wrote, per a photo obtained by the outlet.

They’ve been seen together often since then and in 2024 the relationship was confirmed by Hudson by welcoming her boyfriend to Instagram in September, when he joined the platform, sharing a photo of the two of them stroking a goat together.

“This is my formal petition for @BillBelichick to change his handle to @ BillyGoat !! 🐐 Welcome to the ‘Gram, Billy!!!!” she wrote.

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick with his 23-year-old former cheerleader girlfriend Jordan Hudson.

)Photo: jordon_isabella/Instagram)

After attending cosmetology school at the New England Hair Academy, Hudson attended Bridgewater State University, where she was a cheerleader, winning the NCA Collegiate Championship in 2021. She continued competing, and in February 2024, the group went on to the World Championships.

So she has rings of her own.

“I’d like to put out how grateful I am for the sport that kept me anchored through difficult seasons of adolescence and young adulthood, engrained resilience, discipline, and punctuality into my bones…and brought me lifelong friends,” Hudson wrote in an Instagram tribute on National Women in Sports Day.

Former Patriots Roasted Belichick For Dating Woman 48 Years younger at “The Roast of Tom Brady”

The only people to get at Belichick for robbing the cradle were his former Patriots stars, who didn’t spare him from being roasted even though it was “The Roast of Tom Brady” in May 2024 on Netflix. Everyone caught strays that night, even deceased tight end Aaron Hernandez.

Rob Gronkowski jokes: “Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked. But now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School: you were scouting your new girlfriend.”

Even Brady chimed in, going in on his former coach for a video circulating online of Belichick sneaking out of Hudson’s home in the early morning.

“When somebody asked me which ring was my favorite, I used to say, ‘The next one,’” Brady said. “Now that I’m retired, my favorite is that Ring camera that caught Coach Belichick slinking out of that poor girl’s house at 6 a.m. a few months ago.”

Belichick got some ribbing on social media for his “dad bod,” but he was also officially GOATED in the eyes of many. A 72-year-old OG still doing college creeps is crazy work.

Jordan Hudson Celebrates Relationship With 72-Year-Old Bill Belichick On Social Media

Hudson hasn’t hesitated to celebrate her sugar daddy and their journey together online. In October 2024, she shared a “summation of summer,” which includes photos of the couple vacationing and golfing.

So those head coach vacancies that are sure to emerge this offseason may have to be filled without the greatest modern-era coach.

“As it looks now, he will be making the decision not just for himself but with the love of his life as he wants her to be happy with any decision, he is meant to make on any offers he will be given,” Daily Mail’s purported insider added.

What a love story. Who says Belichick never won a championship after Brady left?