After 24 Years, The Bill Belichick Era In New England Is Done and New HC Jerod Mayo Is All Over It

What a week in the football world. First it was the Tennessee Titans surprisingly moving on from head coach Mike Vrabel. Next the Seattle Seahawks did the same with Super Bowl-winning coach Pete Carroll.

The bombshell of the week happened in Tuscaloosa when Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban retired after 17 seasons and six national championships down at the Capstone.

Still in shock from the happenings on Tuesday and Wednesday, Thursday saw the New England Patriots move on from six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick after 24 seasons. Wild to see the greatest NFL and college football coach both move on just one day apart. Saban is retiring, while it’s believed that Belichick would like to continue to coach.



Belichick Sounded Relieved

The 71-year-old legendary coach appeared before the media on Thursday, and there he reflected on his near quarter of a century in Foxborough, Massachusetts. When asked how he felt, Belichick was much more talkative than we’ve come accustomed to in his pre- and postgame interviews…

“I’ll always be a Patriot,” he said.

“I look forward to coming back here,” Belichick said, adding, “I’ll always have those great memories. I’ll carry those with me the rest of my life.”

The Bill Belichick/Tom Brady era in a graphic.



You’ll never see anything like it again. 🐐🐐🏆 pic.twitter.com/sgjkjFNAB9 — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) January 11, 2024

Team owner Bob Kraft, who hired Belichick in 2000 told reporters, “What Bill accomplished in my opinion, will never be duplicated.”

“Belichick’s departure represents the end of an era for the Patriots. One that will hopefully always be celebrated in this region.”

Kraft, Belichick and Tom Brady created something we will likely never see again as it pertains to setting the standard, consistency and winning. But as they say, all good things must come to an end.



Belichick Reached Some Rare Feats

BB’s time in New England ends with him just 15 wins from Don Shula’s all-time win mark of 347. His 292 wins with the Patriots trails only George Halas (324) for most wins with a single franchise. His 31 playoff wins are the most all time, with the Kansas City Chiefs Andy Reid the next closest at 22.

Tom Brady on what Bill Belichick did for him. pic.twitter.com/5ZV9LKJwvh — Thomas Carrieri (@Thomas_Carrieri) January 11, 2024

Can’t forget the six Super Bowl wins in nine appearances. Or the 13 AFC championship game appearances as well. His 17 AFC East division titles are the most ever won by a coach. For the better part of 20 seasons Belchick owned the NFL, but that was before Brady left via free agency. Belichick’s record with Brady in New England is 219-64, and now 29-38 without him.

That played a huge role in the demise of the 71-year-old sideline-stalker. In many ways, the aforementioned Kraft has never really forgiven himself for letting Belichick move on from Brady when he was still more than capable of getting the job done.

Tarnished Legacy?

There’s no doubt that Belichick is the greatest coach ever, but cheating scandals like “Spygate” and “Deflategate” will always arise when that debate is brought to the surface.

Those two things definitely take some of the luster off of his otherwise illustrious coaching career.

What’s Next For BB?

Per reports, Belichick doesn’t wanna stop coaching, and his name has resonated with teams like the Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons, for starters. He’s expected to possibly draw interest from seven of the eight openings minus New England

Team Hires Former LB Jerod Mayo As HC

New England wasted no time naming Mayo a former Pro Bowl linebacker under Belichick as the new head coach. It’s also really not a surprise when you consider the team signed him to a new contract last offseason to prevent him from leaving for another team.