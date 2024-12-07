“With 10 Bottles of Viagra In The Hotel Room”: Bill Belichick Has Job Offers, But 72-Year-Old Legend’s Walking Red Carpets With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Jordon Hudson

Bill Belichick and 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson popped out on the red carpet together for The Museum Gala held at the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan on Thursday night. The occasion marked the first time that the 72-year-old legendary football coach and his 24-year-old ex-college cheerleader girlfriend walked the carpet for a major event.

The NFL coach is living his best life in his time off from football. Belichick wore a slick black tux, while Hudson showed off her young and fit bod with an elegant black floor-length gown that blended nicely with the OG coach’s traditional ensemble.

Bill Belichick Walks Red Carpet With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Jordon Hudson

The couple posed for pictures on the red carpet before they moved on, People reported. Belichick and Hudson’s relationship first made headlines over the summer, three years after they first met on a flight.

Thursday’s event on the Upper West Side featured dinner, an auction and a musical performance by Arcade Fire. Individual ticket prices started at $1,000 for the event, and “proceeds from the evening help support the Museum’s educational and scientific programming,” according to the museum’s website.

Social media definitely had a comment or two for the legendary coach and his lady.

Social Media Comes For Bill Belichick and His Girlfriend Jordon Hudson

“With 10 bottles of Viagra in the hotel room…” said one X user insinuating that Belichick needed help when having sexual relations with his young lover. “Beyond creepy.” said another. “He’s sooooo gross!!!!!!!” added one X user who apparently believes life ends at 72. One social media comment seemed to put everything into perspective. “Men have beer goggles and women have money goggles,” they reasoned.

Belichick has been chilling and living a frat boy lifestyle as he was even caught by cameras sneaking out of Jordan’s home early one morning shirtless — but he’s also been thinking about his next move.

Belichick’s red carpet appearance reportedly occurred on the same day that Inside Carolina reported the ex-NFL coach had met with the University of North Carolina officials about their vacant head coaching position.

The grandfather clearly has plenty of vitality, energy and focus and if he can handle a 24-year-old then he can go in someone’s locker room and straighten out any problems that exist.

Belichick, 72, had previously been linked to three NFL gigs — coordinator jobs with the 49ers and Rams and the top spot with the Falcons — but none came to fruition.

Belichick almost had the Atlanta Falcons job after parting ways with the Patriots following a dismal 4-13 season. It was just Belichick’s fourth losing season in his 24-year run, where he and Tom Brady were able to construct the greatest dynasty in NFL history, winning six Super Bowls together and going to the big game nine times.

The talking heads have also been mentioning his name as a dark horse candidate to replace Mike McCarthy in Dallas after this disastrous season ends.



It’s not likely that Belichick would want to be somebody’s coordinator.

That’s why recent reports saying Belichick might be trying his luck as a head coach in the college ranks for the first time, is not farfetched.



CBS Sports college football writer Shehan Jeyarajah discussed the status of the Tar Heels’ search.



Jeyarajah: “Many power brokers at North Carolina want the program to target a big name to elevate the program, similar to (Mack) Brown early in his tenure. In addition to Belichick, Inside Carolina reports that Tulane coach Jon Sumrall and Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann have been among the early interviews.” How did 72-Year-Old Bill Belichick Meet 24-Year-Old Jordon Hudson? The couple were reportedly seated next to each other on a flight from the Boston area to Florida in February of 2021 Belichick reportedly signed one of Hudson’s textbooks, “Deductive Logic.” “Thanks for giving me a course on logic!” he wrote, per a photo obtained by the outlet.

They’ve been seen together often since then and in 2024 the relationship was confirmed by Hudson by welcoming her boyfriend to Instagram in September, when he joined the platform, sharing a photo of the two of them stroking a goat together. “This is my formal petition for @BillBelichick to change his handle to @ BillyGoat !! 🐐 Welcome to the ‘Gram, Billy!!!!” she wrote. Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick with his 24-year-old former cheerleader girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

(Photo: jordon_isabella/Instagram)

There were even rumors that he would prolong venturing back into coaching to tie the knot with his young love.

Was Bill Belichick Ever Married?

Not sure how long it would last if he went back into coaching. Belichick’s father was a coach, he grew up watching film and football. He played in college. He always married to football. His relationships suggest as much.

Belichick dated Linda Holliday from 2007 until September 2023, but never married. Belichick married businesswoman Debby Clarke in 1977, and they had three children together.



More people will probably start paying attention to Belichick’s 48-year age different with his girlfriend now that they have gone public and are appearing on red carpets together.

Belichick is definitely walking the walk into 2025 and his young girlfriend will only be a positive when he’s pursuing job opportunities and prospective employers are leery about his age.



