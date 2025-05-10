“Can’t Blame Her If Things Don’t Go Right” | Chargers Legend Antonio Gates Says Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Won’t Have Any Effect On UNC’s Season

The relationship between six-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick (73) and girlfriend Jordon Hudson (24) has taken center stage. The 49-year age difference is the biggest reason for most of the attention the two have garnered since going public with their relationship in late 2023. The two apparently met on a flight in 2021 and from there began dating.



The couple really made headlines in a recent interview with CBS where Hudson took it upon herself to continually interrupt and intercede during the session. Per Belichick, that was because the interview went off script and wasn’t about only football. Hudson running interference drew the ire of many and even made some wonder just how serious the relationship is. In the aftermath of the interview there have been questions about how Belichick will handle his now high-profile relationship as he prepares to lead the North Carolina football program in his first season. According to NFL legend Antonio Gates, it won’t be a factor.

Gates Says Relax Folks

Speaking with TMZ Sports, the newly inducted Pro Football Hall of Famer, who will be enshrined in Canton this August, says don’t make Hudson out to be a villain.

“You can’t blame her if things don’t go right.”

“He has the green light to do what he needs to do,” Gates said. “I think he understands the preparation of what it takes. So, I think he’ll be great.”

Gates is correct, Belichick has the program under his complete control following the Tar Heels brass moving on from legendary coach Mack Brown after last season, his second stint with the program. But for someone who’s so buttoned up, seeing him in this light is very different from the norm that’s become “The Hoodie.”

North Carolina says Jordon Hudson is still welcome in the football facilities despite initial reports that she is banned:



"While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities.“ pic.twitter.com/LvEI4FZLRr — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) May 9, 2025

Hudson Not Banned From UNC Football Facilities

Despite reports that Hudson was banned from the football program, the school issued a statement clarifying that she isn’t and they’re fine with her being around.

“While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities,” the school said in the statement. “Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University.”

Get your popcorn ready. This is only gonna get better.