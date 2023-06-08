Angel Reese Catches Flight to Go See New Boo | Social Media Suggests The Mystery Man Is Shedeur Sanders?

Angel Reese has been the hot girl topic of conversation since LSU’s run to the NCAA women’s nasketball national championship. She helped secure the school its first championship ever in basketball for men and women while also making headlines with her bold on-court trash talking. Her stardom grew after she made an appearance in Latto’s new music video for her song “Put It on Da Floor Again.” Cardi B was featured on the song and dropped a bar that said “Ballin so hard could’ve went to LSU.” The video surpassed six million views on YouTube as of June 6.

Angel Reese posing on the red carpet for Sports Illustrated swimsuit party. (Getty Images)

Now Reese has social media buzzing with a video of her own. She made a splash on TikTok when she posted a video on a flight with the caption describing herself being “flown out” by her new man. The phrase became popular with women of Gen Z. It is used to showcase men who pay for a woman’s flight to come see him in whatever city he is located in. In other words, Reese has found herself a baller, and many believe it is Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Big Baller

Reese posted a video of her on a flight with the caption that read “When I was only supposed to be catching flights not feelings but now Im in first class to see my man.”

Angel Reese is no longer a free agent in the streets 👀 she getting flewed out first class now to see her dude 😳 pic.twitter.com/nxVHy9zgzF — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 7, 2023

The video came just a few weeks after Sanders was spotted partying with Reese in Atlanta. Speculation of the two young college stars possibly being in a new relationship began to run wild on social media. It was pointed out how the two commented under each other Instagram posts a lot recently.

Social media users also suspected Sanders and actress Storm Reid were no longer together. The last time Reid and Sanders were spotted together was back in March when he took a spring break trip to Miami. The two subsequently unfollowed each other Instagram and did the new millennial social media scrub where you take all the pictures down of your ex to let the world know you are available again.

Angel’s Got Options

Sanders and Reese would make the most sense, but social media users are speculating that it could NBA Youngboy or college basketball star Cam Fletcher.

“Colorado,” wrote Ryan Fredericks.

Another person wrote, “Mr Saunders? too cute. young love is the bomb.”

Fletcher is a 6-foot-7 junior guard who has spent the past two seasons playing at Florida State. He is originally from St.Louis and played his freshman season at Kentucky. He posted a picture of Reese on his Instagram story with the caption “I love you Girl!”

“St.Louis stand up!!!!” wrote @Nicc.

“First class to Tallahassee is crazyyyy,” wrote @kaykayyyy.

NBA Youngboy fans still believe he has an outside chance, even though Reese disputed those dating rumors.

Only time will tell the public who the lucky man to steal Reese’s heart is, but she is keeping the new relationship a secret for now.