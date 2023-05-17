The Twittersphere Questioned Angel Reese’s Worthiness After the NIL Queen Secured A Team USA Spot For 2023 FIBA AmeriCup | Return Of The Yayo?

The Year of Angel Reese continues as she announced on her Twitter page on Sunday that she made Team USA Women’s Basketball. Reese and her LSU teammates have been on an unforgettable ride since winning the 2023 NCAA women’s basketball national championship. She has appeared on various talk shows, podcasts, ESPN appearances, increased popularity on social media, and another appearance in Sports Illustrated 2023 Swimsuit Issue.

Angel Reese at her first Team USA practice. (Photo: Screenshot from Reese’s Twitter page)

Road To Team USA

Reese has been very outspoken about her journey to the top of the women’s college basketball world. She suffered a foot injury that kept her out the majority of her freshman year at Maryland and worked hard to get back to the court. Her hard work paid off after she transferred to LSU last summer and help guide the Tigers to their first national championship in women’s basketball.

On Sunday, she discussed her long road to being selected for Team USA Women’s Basketball.

Reese said she was cut from the under-16 team, cut because of injury from the under-18 team, and she declined the invite for the under-19 team. Now she feels like her time has come as she secured one of the eight confirmed spots on the 12-player roster.

She captioned the post, “THIS WAS MY YEAR. U23 I MADE IT. GOD DID. NEVER GIVE UP ON THINGS YOU WANT IN LIFE. TIME TO BRING HOME GOLD.”

U16 cut.

U18 finalist but cut (I WAS HURT)🥲

U19 declined invite to win EYBL championship.

U19 finalist but withdrew to focus on my health.

THIS WAS MY YEAR. U23 I MADE IT.

GOD DID.

NEVER GIVE UP ON THINGS YOU WANT IN LIFE.

TIME TO BRING HOME GOLD. 🏅🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ld9qYz3wIC — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) May 15, 2023

Team USA will compete in the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup on July 1-9 in Leon, Mexico. They will be apart of Group A along with Argentina, Brazil, Cuba and Venezuela. They will open up pool play against Venezuela on July 1, followed by Argentina on July 2, Brazil on July 4 and Cuba on July 5.

Along For The Ride

Reese won’t be by herself at camp. She will be joined by her new LSU teammate Aneesah Morrow, who recently transferred to LSU from DePaul. Morrow will be competing for one of the final roster spots. The 6-foot-1 forward from Chicago averaged 25.7 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. It was her second season averaging of at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Morrow and Texas A&M’s Janiah Barker, Illinois’ Makira Cook, Columbia’s Abbey Hsu, and Oregon’s Chance Gray will be competing for the final four roster spots.

The low-post tandem will get a chance to build some on-court chemistry with each other and give the other programs a little taste for what’s to come next season.