“The W Is More Than One Player” | Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve Is Sick Of Caitlin Clark Hype and Might Not Want Her On Olympic Squad

Indiana Fever star and 2024 WNBA No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark‘s popularity continues to grow and it’s to a point that even the current legendary WNBA coaches are a bit annoyed with the media and corporate infatuation with the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer and No. 1 overall pick in March’s 2024 WNBA Draft.

The WNBA has bent over backward to accommodate and promote Clark, including her preseason debut last Friday which happened to be the only free game shown on the WNBA app.

Minnesota Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeves Not Happy With Caitlin Clark Obsession

While many are excited about Clark’s ascension as the new face of the WNBA, not all are. That includes Minnesota Lynx head coach and president of basketball operations Cheryl Reeve. The four-time WNBA championship-winning coach and three-time WNBA Coach of the Year doesn’t seem to happy about all the love and attention Clark is already receiving.

Minnesota Lynx and Team USA women’s basketball coach Cheryl Reeves says the W’s Caitlin Clark promotion is overshadowing other stars in the league. Will this be a problem as Clark tries to make Team USA? (Photo: Indiana Fever IG/Getty)

Reeve Says League Was Here Before Clark

After the league’s social media account on X repeatedly pushed Clark’s preseason debut last Friday, Reeve, who’s never minced her words, took to X to voice her opinion on the league.

“ALSO in action tonight – @minnesotalynx vs @chicagosky 7PM CST. Though fans won’t be able to watch, Lynx fans can go to the Lynx app to follow along via play by play. Or if you are in the market, come to the game… as we start the season off right. #12teams #theWIsmorethanoneplayer”

A fan responded to Reeve’s tweet, saying, “Because they only care about Caitlin.”

Reeve replied, “That part.”

That’s an apparent shot at Clark, and the league definitely caught some flak for not also showing Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese’s debut which was against Reeve’s Lynx squad.

Reeve has coached WNBA legends Maya Moore, Seimone Augustus, Sylvia Fowles and many others so she’s seen her share of great players. Which is why she isn’t enamored at all by Clark, or any other rookie coming into the league and being anointed before they earned their status amongst the greats.

Clark On Team USA?

Reeve’s perception of Clark being treated differently than the other players in the league now puts a weird vibe in the air as it pertains to Clark being selected for Team USA and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Reeve will serve as the team’s head coach, and while the committee will make the decision on who gets chosen, many believe Clark is a shoo-in. No way a league that’s striving for more revenue can afford to see its biggest brand left at home as the Olympic team goes abroad.

Lynx/USA HC Cheryl Reeve sat down with @DawnAtFOX9 to discuss all things USA Basketball, including the possibility of coaching Caitlin Clark and how they will have to build a TEAM from an extraordinary pool of talent.

Even if Reeves doesn’t think Clark is good for chemistry, the committee will make the final decision and she probably wouldn’t push back. Something tells me this will get sorted out and Clark will be a member of the team.

The dynamic guard recently told Pat McAfee this about all the exposure:

“It’s been a whirlwind. … I feel like I’ve tried to do my best.”

The Olympics will only increase her brand and is her biggest stage yet.

