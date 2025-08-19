‘Dudes Don’t Got Game No More’: Cam Newton Shocks Angel Reese By Claiming To Know Men Who Easily Get Women Using ChatGPT

Cam Newton has found great success and made a bag or two with his breakthrough “4th and 1” podcast. WNBA star Angel Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast has been a hit since it dropped. Despite the fact that Cam is retired from the NFL and Reese is just returning from a back injury that has caused her to miss a significant portion of her second WNBA season, both personalities captivate a large audience.

Together, the tandem is a can’t miss podcasting experience. Recently the personalities combined podcast power to speak about a range of topics, including dating and relationships. Which is a topic that both claim to be experts on as athletes navigating the game. On Playmaker’s Pod Party, Reese and Cam clashed generations and gave some interesting opinions. “Unapologetically Angel” debuted under Playmaker’s umbrella in August 2024 as a weekly video and audio show, pairing athlete conversations, lifestyle segments and occasional high-profile celebrity interviews.

Cam Newton Criticizes Men Of This Generation

Cam decided to hate on the men of this generation and their approach to dating.

“I’m speaking from God’s perspective because dudes don’t got game no more. You gotta be able to walk up to shorty and be like hey yo, yo round how you doing baby? You doing alright? Yo my name is Cam. I’m from Atlanta you know what I’m sayin’? I really enjoy you. What’s keeping me and you from going and getting a beignet and some coffee tomorrow?

Reese agreed that social media has changed the dating game, “because a blue check gonna get a girl going,” Reese said. “That’s going to get em going.”

Reese is implying that talk is cheap. Girls want to see the immediate value in your social media profile. It’s a game that leaves face to face communication as a last resort, which encourages an entire culture of weirdos.

Cam Newton Shocks Angel Reese With ChatGPT Revelation

“One of my partners told me this the other day,” Cam tells Reese. “ He said, ‘bro it’s so easy to bag a girl. “‘I’m like how?’ “He says, ‘just use ChatGPT’…They have AI generated conversations, that’s next level,” Cam said.

Cam Newton, 36, went on to explain to the 26-year-old Reese how guys used to court young women when he was in his prime.

“There was no sliding in DMS,” Cam explained. “You would have to pull up (on the girl).”

“You would have to take control,” Cam explained, but not in a way that was offensive or intrusive.

He continued: “So when a girl walked by in a teen club all you had to do was gently grab her wrist.”

Reese seemed to get a kick out of the old game Cam was spitting. She admitted that she is too young to understand some of the things Cam was referring to.

Angel Reese Returns Soon From Back Injury: Out Since July 29

Reese announced on Monday that she is almost back from injury that has sidelined her since September 29. Reese’s Chicago Sky team is among the worst in the WNBA and her return will only boost morale. Through 23 games, she’s averaging 14.2 points, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals while leading the league in rebounding at 12.6 per game, while shooting 44.4% from the field.

Caitlin Clark Just as she returns Reebok is rolling out the Angel Reese 1 signature shoe on Sept. 18, a commercial milestone for any WNBA player. Reese joins A’ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and (soon to be) Caitlin Clark as current WNBA players with a signature shoe.