Adrian Peterson has had his share of legal battles during and after his NFL career as one of the greatest pigskin-toters in history. In his latest fiasco, Peterson, one of just nine running backs to rush for over 2000 yards in a season, was arrested on October 26, 2025, in Houston’s suburb, Sugar Land, Texas, at around 9:30 a.m. local time. Police in Texas say Peterson confessed to throwing back shots of a vodka mix at a poker game early Sunday morning, just hours before he was charged for DWI.

Fort Bend County jail records state that the former NFL MVP also known as “Purple Jesus” during his prime with the Minnesota Vikings, was taken into custody on two major charges.

Former NFL star Adrian Peterson was recently arrested for the second time this season on DWI charges. He was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. (Getty Images/Screenshot Ashley Peterson)

Adrian Peterson Gets DWI Second Time This Year

Authorities are alleging that Peterson was intoxicated (DWI) while also unlawfully carrying a weapon. This is not an isolated incident as this is the second time this year that Adrian has been arrested on DWI charges. He clearly has a drinking problem, and just taking a wild guess, is exhibiting early to mid stages of CTE.

Back in April 2025, Peterson was arrested in Minnesota after he was clocked doing 83 mph in a 55 mph zone. Upon being pulled over by police, the former NFL superstar registered a blood alcohol content of 0.14, which is significantly higher than the legal limit. Authorities haven’t released the full statement about his arrest

Social Media Thinks Adirna Peterson Has CTE

Peterson has taken his share of social media ribbing over the years. However, some fans believe that Peterson’s erratic behavior and struggles with booze is just another case of CTE, which is increasingly common in NFL players, but allegedly can’t be disgnosed until after they die and their brain can be examined.

Hard to believe. He was such a model citizen when he was playing

Said another fan commenting on Peterson’s mug shot: “Smiling like he thinks it’s for his player card. CTE is tragic.”

“Palestine, Texas and he never learn from his own father from high school to Oklahoma to the NFL, now decided I’m going carry a weapon and drink and drive,” said another fan referencing Peterson’s history of family tragedy and heartache.

“Damn AP got AB level CTE or something? At what point do we start treating this guy how we treat AB,” asked another fan, compariong Adrian Peterson’s odd behavior to another NFL character, Antonio Brown.

Adrian Peterson had a legendary NFL career for 15 seasons. He’s most known for his days as a Viking but also graced the backfields of the Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions, and Seattle Seahawks. Peterson has seven Pro Bowls, five All-Pro selections, a 2007 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year to his crtedit. He’s also fifth on the all-time NFL rushing list with 14,918 yards. AP retired from the NFL in 2021, and hasn’t stop getting into controversies.

Adrian Peterson reportedly has eight children with six different women, including three with longtime wiofe Ashley Brown. (Screenshot/AB)

Adrian Peterson Detained After Altercation With Wife, Ashley, Who Later Switched Up

In 2022, AP was accused of allegedly beating his wife, Ashley Peterson in a fit of rage. Los Angeles Airport Police confirm that they received a call of a ‘physical altercation’ between Adrian and his wife while on a flight bound for Houston. Reports stated that Adrian allegedly grabbed Ashley’s hand, ripping the wedding ring from her finger and reportedly causing a scratch. The drama resulted in a DV case.

Later, Ashley Brown Peterson released a statement emphatically denying that her husband hit her and declared the situation a verbal spat and not a case of abuse of any kind.

“On Sunday, Adrian and I had a verbal argument. Unfortunately, it was on an airplane. At no point did Adrian hit or strike me.”Ashley’s statement didn’t stop people online from having their own opinions on the matter, but it’s clear that one argument wasn’t going to break up a couple that has been inseparable through ups and downs.

NFL Legend Adrian Peterson Has Eight Children With Six Women: How did He Meet Wife Ahsley?

AP and Ashley were college sweethearts at the University of Oklahoma, where he secured the Heisman Trophy. They married in a private ceremony on July 19, 2014, after years of dating on and off and being “close friends.” Ashley is a model and founder of Elizabella Cosmetics. She and Adrian have also co-founded the AAPF Foundation.

According to reports, Peterson has fathered eight children with six different women. While he has three children with his current partner, Ashley Brown, the other five kids are from previous partners. Ashley is the biological mother of Adrian’s kids, Adrian Peterson Jr., Axyl Eugene Peterson, and Abrielle Peterson.

NFL Suspended Adrian Peterson For Beating His Four-Year-Old Son In Child Abuse Case

Peterson was suspended by the NFL in 2014 after he was arrested in a child abuse case. In May of that year, Adrian disciplined his four-year-old son using a switch he grabbed off a tree branch. The punishment left an array of cuts, bruises, and even welts on his back, arms, legs, and buttocks. The child’s mother took him to the hospital, which notified authorities leading to Peterson’s arrest. In exchange for two years probation, Peterson paid a $4,000 fine and agreed to complete 80 hours of community service.

Prior to that incident in 2013, Peterson’s two-year-old son, Tyrese Robert Ruffin, was killed by his previous partner’s boyfriend, Joseph Patterson, in 2013. All of the hits on the field and off the field add up in life. Peterson has spent his life turning tragedy into triumph

Cuts, Cracks and Comebacks: Adrian Peterson Learned Resilience Early

Peterson learned the art of resilience at a young age. He lost his older brother, Brian, to a drunk driver and used football as medication. He starred in Pee Wee football and his dad — a former shooting guard at Idaho State, whose NBA aspirations were shattered by an accidental shooting — was the coach.

When Peterson was 13, his father went to prison for laundering money for a crack racket. The lure of drug money entrapped his dad, a Walmart truck driver with 10 kids, making just eight dollars an hour. It was a tremendous loss to a black family trying to survive in The Lone Star State. With his mother as support, however, Peterson rebounded strongly in his dad’s absence. He did his thing in basketball, track and football, creating a future for himself beyond Palestine, Texas.

Let’s hope AD gets the help he needs and can continue to enjoy the positive side of life in good health.