“We Had Our Words And We Threw Blows” | Watch Former NFL Star Adrian Peterson Catch Hands From Guy Half His Size During Poker Game Fight

Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson hasn’t played in a game since 2021, and despite that the 40-year-old future Hall of Famer hasn’t officially retired. Peterson’s been in the news for money troubles over the past few years, and most recently an arrest for DWI after attending an NFL draft in April.

The man known as “AD” for “All Day” for his relentless running style is once again in the spotlight for something pertaining to money, but this time it’s a poker game gone wrong. In a video obtained by TMZ Sports from May, Peterson and another individual can be seen becoming physical following a disagreement. Punches were thrown and both had to be restrained by others in attendance.

Peterson Says It Was All A Misunderstanding

Speaking in the aftermath of the altercation, Peterson didn’t hesitate to mention that he was pretty lathered up from libation consumption, but he also stated that wasn’t the reason for the dustup.

“Me and the guy, we’re cool. We’ve known each other. It was literally like a brother situation,” Peterson said. “We agreed to disagree, we had our words and we threw blows — and that was it.”

The 2012 NFL MVP also said he “felt really bad,” and that the two have reached an understanding and are definitely cool again.

Adrian Peterson Had Illustrious NFL Career

The former Oklahoma Sooners legend was the selected seventh overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2007 NFL draft, and he didn’t disappoint. Peterson hit the road running, winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2007. Peterson then went onto win MVP in 2012, along with being named an All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl seven times each.

During his rookie campaign Peterson set the single-game rushing record (which still stands today) with 296 yards against the Chargers.

In his career he rushed for 14,918 yards (fifth all-time) and 120 touchdowns (fourth all-time).

A legendary NFL player who hasn’t always made the best decisions as pertain to money and/or his personal life.