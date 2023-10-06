Zion Williamson’s Favorite NBA Road City Is Dallas, As If We Didn’t Already Know

Video surfaced of New Orleans Pelicans’ forward Zion Williamson on a Gatorade NBA Takeover Twitch stream, where he said Dallas is his favorite NBA road city.

He and the host shared a laugh, and she said she knew that’s what he was going to say. We all knew that. But Zion had better spend less time worrying about the road and more on making sure he’s on the court this season.

Dallas Is A Popular City Among All NBA Players

Dallas, Texas, is known for its bevy of gentlemen’s clubs. The stories in the “champagne rooms” about NBA players over the years are legendary. Chicago Bulls’ legend Scottie Pippen received his “No Tippin’ Pippen” nickname from his behavior at the various Dallas clubs.

Over the summer Zion revealed he and his girlfriend are expecting a baby. When the news circulated another woman, an alleged adult entertainment star, alleged that she and Zion were in a relationship, and he was planning to move her to New Orleans.

Zion is a young, very rich man. He is free to have relationships with whomever he wants. But it seems as though these romantic relationships are causing some issues.

Again, maybe he shouldn’t find himself partying in Dallas at these various clubs. If only to avoid another situation.

Pivotal Sean For Zion And The Pelicans

On the floor training camp is in full swing, and the word out of New Orleans is Zion is in excellent shape and is ready to dominate.

“There’s a lot of greatness within this organization,” Williamson said this week. “But I’m not going to sit up here and talk about it too much. We just have to show y’all.”

Zion has only played three out of his four NBA seasons. The most games he’s played were 61 in the 2020-21 season. He only played in 29 games last season due to a hamstring injury. He knows that this season is critical for him.

“That s–t hard. It’s hard, man,” Williamson said when asked by Gilbert Arenas in August if it’s hard to diet at his age. “I’m 20, 22, have all the money in the world — well, it feels like all the money in the world. It’s hard.” “I’m at that point now because of certain things, I’m putting back the wisdom around me,” Williamson added. “I don’t want to say older, because they get defensive, but I’m putting people around me with wisdom. Put me on game to certain things. And just go from there.” Whoa! Moriah Mills Claims Zion Williamson Physically Abused Her | Then Zion Posts Biggie’s “Suicidal Thoughts” Song On IG!

Zion begins a five-year, $197 million max contract extension this season, and the Pelicans are looking for him to lead the team to the playoffs. That begins with him being healthy and staying on the floor.