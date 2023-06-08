“Better Pray I’m Not Pregnant Too” | Moriah Mills Angrily Claims She’s In Relationship With Zion Williamson And Willing To Be ‘Sister Wives’ With His Pregnant Girlfriend

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson got caught with his hand in the cookie jar as porn star Moriah Mills is letting the world know she thought he was her man. Williamson recently announced he is going to be the father of a baby girl, but the expectant mother is not Mills, and she is not too happy about the double life she claims the Pelicans star has been leading.

Additionally, Mills also claims she might be pregnant, so what once was one now might be two new additions to the Williamson clan. Currently, Williamson has confirmed he is having a daughter with identified only as Ahkeema. The two celebrated with a lavish gender reveal party at a mansion on June 3, and a video she posted Tuesday to YouTube began making the rounds.

In the video, Williamson starts off by talking to his future daughter in a droll tone with a lackluster message that doesn’t seem too reassuring for Ahkeema.

Zion’s Lying?

“My baby, you’re going to see this at some point,” Zion says, being embraced by Ahkeema. “I don’t know what the future holds, but Mommy and Daddy loves you. If you don’t know nothing else, know Mommy and Daddy love you to life.”

Aside from the opulent celebration, Ahkeema cheering, and pink fireworks, the message is clear that Zion “doesn’t know what the future holds” in his romantic life.

It’s actually the most excitement Zion has provided for the fans in quite some time.

Moriah Mills reportedly is a 32-year-old OnlyFans model and music artist with more than a million followers on her Twitter, and she is confident that she is in a relationship with Williamson. Since realizing that he is having a baby with Ahkeema, she is going hard on Twitter, alleging that she is in a romantic relationship with the New Orleans Pelicans forward.

“I hate you .. ong #ZionWilliamson looks like you been had a girlfriend and sleeping with other women behind my back. @Zionwilliamson you liar !!!” Mills posted on June 7, which already has over 2 million views.

Then the angry stream of consciousness just kept on flowing.

Porn star Moriah Mills exposes DMs from Zion, claims she might be pregnant too. Social media reacts to Zion’s Williams selection in women pic.twitter.com/ZsPPYFvAVr — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 7, 2023

Zion’s New Reality

“Better pray I’m not pregnant too because I’m definitely late @Zionwilliamson.” “I was with you last week in New Orleans and you couldn’t tell me you had a random thot pregnant after all I’ve done for you @Zionwilliamson.” “I let you f**k me so many times without condom and this is what u do to me a hood rat that does cpn.”

“I warned you about trapping type hoes @Zionwilliamson and you didn’t listen to me I know the game f**k u and congrats again 🤰 !!! The bill was too high so you had to scrap for crumbs when you couldn’t see me or I was busy.”

I’m in Atlanta hoe see me in December or should I say at my new condo in New Orleans @AhhConcreterose we sister wives now get wit or get lost .but imma get more always 🤡 he don’t play about me when it come to spoiling I’m his princess you a burnt out baby mom — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 7, 2023

Then she went straight for what the commentators think about Zion’s constant weight issues.

“I motivated u to get back in shape I let you f**k me all kinds of ways and film me on your phone @Zionwilliamson and you impregnate a low budget pornstar dna test or I’m done !!!!!!!”

Ahkeema got wind of the tweets and expressed her frustrations with the situation.

“Jealous is such an ugly look on ppl,” Ahkeema tweeted on June 7.

This is drama Williamson didn’t need while he has been highly criticized for not being the player many in the NBA thought he would be by now. Regardless, he is now entering fatherhood, and if it is a package deal with two new mothers it will double his issues en route to becoming the player he wants to become.