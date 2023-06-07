‘At Least She’s Not White’ | Zion Williamson Is Going To Be A ‘Girl Dad’ And Social Media Has Plenty Of Opinions About His 30-Year-Old Girlfriend

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is going to be a girl dad. The 22-year-old All-Star is expecting a baby girl with his girlfriend, a woman identified as Ahkeema. The couple had a gender reveal party, and shared video of the event on Instagram and YouTube.

NBA star Zion Williamson and his woman announce that they are expecting baby girl ❤️🎉 pic.twitter.com/jeN4fLRiWW — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 6, 2023

Lavish Gender Reveal Parties Are A Thing

The party took place on the grounds of what appears to be a mansion, featuring a chef-prepared dinner, a bar, baby games and tons of blue and pink desserts.

The couple’s guests dined under white tents with the couple sitting at their own table with a heart-shaped rose centerpiece and a sonogram photo.

Guests also left with goodie bags. Lavish gender reveal parties are a thing these days.

The video opens with Zion talking to his unborn daughter.

“You’re going to see this at some point,” Williamson said. “I don’t know what the future holds, but mommy and daddy love you. If you don’t know nothing else in this world, know that mommy and daddy love you for life.”

Ahkeema, whose eyes were fixed on Williamson said, “Awww, you’re so sweet.”



Internet Reacts To Zion And Ahkeema



Of course it’s the internet, so people had plenty to say about Zion and Ahkeema.

“At least she’s not white,” wrote one Twitter user, alluding to a reality that many Black NBA players have white girlfriends and wives and have fathered children with white women.

“Congrats. Beautiful black family,” someone posted in the YouTube comments section under the video. The comments section has since been turned off.



If Zion and Ahkeema are happy, why does anyone else care? Let these people live their lives, have their baby and raise the child.

Zion Needs To Get Healthy

As for Zion’s on-court situation, he’s set to begin a five-year, $194 million contract extension in the upcoming season. No doubt that will buy a lot of diapers and baby supplies.

This past season, Zion only played in 29 games. He has been sidelined since Jan. 2, with a right hamstring strain — and at the end of the season Pelicans’ executive vice president of basketball operations gave a candid update on where the two-time All-Star was, from a health perspective.

“I wish I could immediately pinpoint the answer. I think a big part is on him,” Griffin said. “I think there is a lot he can do better. And he would, I think, tell you that. I think we need to do a better job examining the whole situation top to bottom a little bit better. I think putting him in the best position to succeed is important. And I think his participation is a big part of that.”

Injuries have been a big part of Zion’s four years in the league. He only played 24 games his first season, he ramped up to 61 games the following season, missed his entire third season, and played 29 games this past season.

Despite all of that, he’s been a two-time All-Star, and when he plays is immensely productive. He was in the 97th percentile for EPM this past season and the 96th percentile two seasons ago.