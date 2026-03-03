‘Put Him On Pedestal In High School Not Knowing He Wasn’t Mentally Prepared For Life’: Zion Williamson Blames Media For Lowest Points In His Career 

In a recent interview on “NBA Today,” New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson was asked about the lowest point he’s experienced in a tumultuous NBA career that many people feel has failed to meet expectations. Zion’s weight, work ethic, desire and focus have been questioned since joining the league in 2019-20 and playing just 24 games in his rookie season.

But what’s with the 19-43 record? That the media fault too? pic.twitter.com/vqDAnLrHAp — LA MAQUINA DE SOMBRAS (@FANalyst1) March 3, 2026

Zion Williamson Opens Up On His Career: Says Media Criticism, Injuries Affected Him Mentally

Fast forward five seasons later and Zion is still the biggest question mark in the NBA. He’s posted numbers indicating All-Star, but his impact on winning has not been there. The Pelicans are 19-43 and in 13th place in the Western Conference. Zion has played 45 games this season and has a chance to get to 60 games for the first time since the 2023-24 season, but nagging injuries still pop up. Averaging 21.5 points per game and 5.8 rebounds, Williamson is questionable for tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers with a bum ankle.

The saga never ends for Williamson. His well-publicized off the court drama with OnlyFans models hasn’t helped his reputation either. Zion hasn’t spoken in depth about any of these challenges until recently. He blames unwarranted criticism for adding stress and pressure to his NBA experience.

“The most difficult point was when I missed my third year with a broken foot,” he continued. “There’s a lot of criticism on my weight, my care for the game. But the whole time the doctors telling me, ‘Yeah were gonna perform this surgery but if this surgery doesn’t work, we really don’t know the next step.’” ”So while people are saying what they are saying and everybody is entitled to their own opinion, I’m in Portland rehabbing and not knowing if my foot is gonna heal, but it was frustrating. It’s really frustrating. I was low. Really low, because I just wanted to play basketball, the game I love. But every time you turn the TV on, every time I check my phone it was nothing but negative criticism,” Williamson said. ”At the time, it did a lot, but it was a blessing in disguise, and I learned from it and grew from it.”

We are still waiting to see that growth. Williamson was called a generational player coming out of Duke, but there were those who cautioned against his weight, body type and style of play and felt it would inevitably lead to multiple lower body injuries.

Fans Aren’t Impressed With Zion Williamson’s Excuses

Zion has plenty of fans waiting for him to elevate to that next level. Some have given up hope and see him as sort of a circus act. Others think he can still thrive in the right place and culture.

“He is starting to look like Craig Robinson from Hot Tub Time Machine,” said one fan. “Man if he could stay healthy he’d be a Top 10 player in the league easily,” said another fan on X. “Ya’ll interviewing him like he just finished his career as a legend lol,” a third fan joked. “Peopel acting like his career is over,” said one netizen. “I get the injuries but when this dude plays 20 & 10 he is electric. “Ive watched him play for years – might be the first time I’ve ever heard him speak,” another fan noted. “People don’t even watch the Pelicans. Zion been out there most of the year balling,” a person commented under the video of Zion’s interview. “I really don’t want to hear anything other than you’ll be back soon to play this year and try to help his team get into the play in other than that I don’t want to hear anything,” said one frustrated fan. “We put him on pedestal in high school not even knowing he wasn’t even mentally prepared for life like this,” a netizen said. “That thing with Moriah Mills,” one fan recalled. (Getty Images/Screenshot IG @moriahmills) Zion Williamson Needs To Leave New Orleans Despite posting strong numbers, Zion’s entire career in New Orleans has been filled with more stories of his personal life with OnlyFans model Moriah Mills than leading the Pelicans to any success,

RELATED: “Not The Man That I Met” | IG Model Moriah Mills Considering Lawsuit Against NBA Star Zion Williamson One Day After Jane Doe Files For $50M In Monetary Damages

Zion was actually getting his minutes this season and performing in games, until this recent nagging ankle issue popped up. Leaving New Orleans is something that Williamson probably should have done years ago. The organization doesn’t want to lose him because of his potential, but the team is a miserable mess, and it’s time to tear it down and cut their losses with Zion. Maybe he can find the love, consistency and health he needs with a winning organization, without the pressure of being the man.