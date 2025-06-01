“Not The Man That I Met” | IG Model Moriah Mills Considering Lawsuit Against NBA Star Zion Williamson One Day After Jane Doe Files For $50M In Monetary Damages 

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson can’t catch a break. On Thursday a woman identified only as Jane Doe claiming to be his former girlfriend filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles seeking $18 million to $50 million in monetary damages after she levied rape and assault charges against the 2019 NBA No. 1 overall pick. The suit says Williamson not only raped her but was “abusive, controlling, and used threatening behavior.”

Williamson quickly denied the accusations saying it was a ploy for money. Soon after that story broke, it was reported that adult film star, model and social media influencer Moriah Mills, whom Williamson once had a secret relationship, with is reportedly considering suing him as well. Mills reportedly has reached out to Tony Buzbee, a lawyer known for representing rape accusers, including clients who made allegations and targeted Sean Combs, Jay-Z and Shannon Sharpe.

Moriah Mills gives emotional response and is considering her own lawsuit against Zion

Mills Speaks About Williamson

When speaking with TMZ last week, Mills didn’t have much to say about the planned lawsuit against her former secret fling. But, she did have this to say about the supremely athletic Pelicans franchise player.

“This is not the man that I met a few years back,” she said. “This is not who I thought you would become. … I just hope you change your ways because your job and your family and your legacy is on the line.”

Mills then took to TikTok to unload on her former secret beau mentioning the amount of “bashing, slander and threats” she’s received in the aftermath of ending their relationship in 2023 been a lot to deal with.

“It’s causing me a lot of stress, emotional distress. I just hope that we all can come to justice and this all can be resolved and nobody has to relive all these things ever again,” she said.

‘Everybody deserves a chance to be heard and I hope me and any of the other victims all get justice.”

Mills Has Repeatedly Attacked Williamson Via Social Media

Ever since it was announced that Williamson and his girlfriend Ahkeema Love announced to the world that they were having a baby, Mills who claims she’d been seeing Williamson privately since 2021, went off. She attacked Williamson over and over via social media, and even had her accounts suspended for threatening to leak sex tapes with her and Williamson.

Williamson Just Can’t Stay Healthy

In his five-year NBA Williamson has missed 268 games while playing in just 214 games. He’s played 30 games or less in three different seasons, and has never played more than 70 games in any season. This past season he played in just 30 total games, and while his career averages of nearly 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game are great, he’s not reliable.

The belief is the Pelicans have no desire to move on from Williamson, as evinced by him representing the team at the draft lottery and his constant communication with new GM Joe Dumars. But, one has to wonder how much more of this off the court stuff the franchise is willing to turn a blind eye to.