“We All Know Who Jane Doe Is”: NBA Fans Suggest Woman In $200M NBA Star Zion Williamson’s Lewd Civil Case Is Familiar Foe Also Known As BBL Queen

Pelicans star Zion Williamson can’t get out of his own way. His years in New Orleans since leaving Duke as the projected next generational talent, has been rife with injuries, concerns about his motivation, dedication and workout habits and public X wars with IG models.

Now the Pelicans’ franchise player is being accused of s*xual assault by an unknown woman claiming to be his ex-girlfriend.

In a bombshell lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, the woman, identified as Jane Doe, alleges Williamson raped her twice in 2020.

👀This was submitted to Los Angeles Superior Court yesterday: NBA superstar Zion Williamson accused of rape. Plaintiff says she was in a dating relationship with him at Duke—before it got abusive. pic.twitter.com/Mb7M9siYsN — Eriq Gardner ✍️ (@eriqgardner) May 30, 2025

Jane Doe Is Claiming NBA Star Zion Williamson Forcibly Assaulted Her Twice In 2020

Doe accuses Williamson, 24, of arriving at the Beverly Hills home he purportedly rented while training during COVID in 2020 and demanded intimate relations. When she refused, according to Doe, Williamson called her “stuck up” and a “bitch”. Legal documents say the 6-foot-6, 280-pound power forward “pinned Plaintiff down on the bed with her hands behind her back and raped her.”

The suit further alleges a disturbing and shocking pattern of “abusive, controlling, and threatening behavior toward Plaintiff” that occurred in Louisiana and other states.

Zion Williamson Accused Of Threatening To Have Security Shoot Jane Doe & Kill Her Parents

Williamson is also accused of threatening to have his security guard shoot Doe “in the head while the security guard was present and carrying a loaded firearm multiple times in Louisiana between 2020 and 2023,” and “threatening to have his paid security guard kill Plaintiff’s parents, after informing Plaintiff that he knows their home address multiple times in Louisiana between 2020 and 2023.”

The news has shocked the sports world. The former No. 1 overall pick in 2019 and two-time All-Star has hit a low that many of us could see coming.

“It seems like this is going to be the final dagger for Zion’s career in New Orleans.

Whether all of these allegations are true or none of them are true, he keeps putting himself in these indefensible positions,” said David Grubb, editor in chief of The BirdWrites.com and host of The Post Up on Boot Krewe Media.

In addition to his highly-publicized struggles to stay on the court and be the foundational piece that the Pelicans paid him 5-years/ $197.2 million to be, Williamson’s various relationships have often gotten more press than his exploits on the hardwood. Next season, he is projected to earn $39,446,090.

Tiana White

Tiana White was Williamson’s high school sweetheart dating back to his legendary days at Spartanburg Day School in South Carolina. Williamson was the rising hoops star, and she was a cheerleader, volleyball player, and track star.

It was young love at its best, with both confirming their bond during an Instagram Live in 2018, where White asked Williamson if he had a girlfriend, to which he responded, cementing their relationship status.

The couple attended prom together and reportedly maintained a long-distance relationship after Williamson went to Duke University before joining the Pelicans, but the relationship was reportedly over by 2021

Moriah Mills

Signs that things were going left with Williamson’s off-the-court life were strong when his relationship with BBL Queen and IG model Moriah Mills got ugly and spilled onto social media.

The adult film actor attempted to blow Williamson up by claiming she was in a romantic relationship with him in June 2023 on the heels of Zion’s announcement that he and Ahkeema were expecting a child.

Mills posted on X, alleging she had been with Williamson in New Orleans the week prior to his announcement and claims she was in the dark concerning his relationship with his girlfriend Ahkeema. Mills claimed he promised to move her to the city and lavish her with a monthly salary.

When her threats and accusations didn’t seem to generate the response or attention she craved, Mills shared alleged Snapchat messages and made some explicit remarks about their interactions and made constant threats to release private content. After weeks of posts that included accusations of pregnancy and alleged abuse Mills’ X account was suspended.

Ahkeema Love AKA ‘Concrete Rose’

This entire period was an ugly moment for Zion who was dating Ahkeema February 2023 and possibly as far back as 2021 as all of these trysts overlap at some point. They went public with their relationship at a gender reveal party in June 2023, announcing their daughter, Azira, born in November 2023.

What should have been a happy moment for Williamson and Ahkeema, seven years his elder, became a tabloid nightmare with

Pelicans Writer Says He Doesn’t See Joe Dumars Building Around Zion

“Whether we’re talking about his immaturity as a professional or his questionable decision making off the court, Zion is becoming a liability for the Pelicans,” Grub, who also calls college basketball games for ESPN and has covered the Pelicans daily for the past five seasons. “It’s hard to imagine someone like Joe Dumars building around Zion when he continues to spit the bit whenever he’s given a chance to lead this franchise.

Doe claims to have been in a “dating relationship” with Williamson starting in 2018 while he was a freshman at Duke, and she claims the relationship continued through June 2023.

Social Media Reacts To Shocking Zion Williamson Lawsuit: Back In April, His BM Was Arrested For Fighting With His Side Piece

“We all know who “Jane Doe “is,” said one fan suggesting that Moriah Mills may be up to her old tricks again.

Or maybe it’s Zion’s former stalker. Back In April, Ahkeema was reportedly arrested in a crazy incident at Zion’s residence after assaulting another one of his romantic interests — hitting her with keys, tearing off her nails, and threatening her: “Count your days… it’s going to be your head next when I drop this baby.” She also allegedly also threw eggs at Zion’s house, per various reports.

Love was reportedly arrested on three counts of home invasion, aggravated burglary and stalking, and her bond was set at $50,000. She was also told to stay away from the victim, and her gun was confiscated by the court.

The mother of NBA star Zion Williamson’s daughter has been arrested for beating up one of his girlfriends. Former flame IG model Moriah Mills has spoken on Zion’s character many times and warned women about his ways. (Instagram/Moriah Mills)

“Love entered the victim’s house, grabbed her hair, and hit her with keys,” WDSU reported. “Police report the victim had lacerations on her face, and her fingernails were torn off. “Love then fled the scene and, according to police, was arrested on Royal Palm Drive in the Gabriel development, a gated community in Kenner known for its luxury homes with views of Lake Pontchartrain.”

Other fans expressed a need for young athletes to protect themselves better against these monetary civil attacks fueled by alleged criminal activity.

“Regardless of whether this is fact or fiction, these athletes just need to start paying for escorts signing ndas and videotaping it,” said one fan. “I do have to point out that when a lawsuit is filed instead of criminal charges, it’s immediately highly suspect,” said another. Zion Williamson has been accused of rape and physical abuse in Los Angeles by a Jane Doe claiming to be his former girlfriend, per @DailyMail



“In addition to two specific rape allegations, the New Orleans Pelicans power forward is accused of a continuing pattern of 'abusive,… pic.twitter.com/XllORs1UXH — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 30, 2025

Other fans expressed disappointment with the legal system and how these lawsuits seem to happen to wealthy athletes at an alarming rate.

“I don’t know when it happened, but at some point, the media’s standard for reporting on rape allegations shifted from a criminal charge (or at least a criminal complaint/arrest) to simply filing a lawsuit under an anonymous ID, which, given the amount of money at stake, is absurd,” one netizen said Dre Baldwin, an author and businessman who claims to help entrepreneurs level up, wrote: “Nowadays, it’s just “she said.” No more, “he said.”

New Orleans Pelicans fans were going to give Zion one last chance in 2026 to finally live up to the hype. As of now, he’ still failing miserably and making news in all of the wrong ways.