 “It’s Going To Be Your Head Next”: Zion Williamson’s Love Triangle Results In Arrest, Vicious Beating With Keys. Moriah Mills Warned Ya’ll  

Things just haven’t gone according to plan for Zion Williamson, who was once thought to be a generational NBA talent coming out of Duke as the No. 1 overall pick in 2019. Injuries, nutritional challenges, work ethic, personality glitches and off-the-field trysts with notorious IG models has clouded the vision the NBA community once had for this rare talent.

It seems he’s spent more time getting tangled in domestic situations with various women and watching it play out on social media than he has dedicating himself to greatness.

Zion Williamson was involved in a Love triangle dispute & his bm gets arrested for allegedly stalking/assaulting another woman pic.twitter.com/RpRAmcdVjW — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) April 9, 2025

Throughout all of Zion’s various love interests over the years, Ahkeema Love is the mother of Williamson’s daughter, Azira, and has been romantically involved with him for a long time.

Zion Williamson Love Triangle Turns Violent: Mother Of NBA Star’s Child Arrested

In latest developments, Love, who has also been identified as Zion Williamson’s stalker, reportedly assaulted another one of his romantic interests inside his home — hitting her with keys, tearing off her nails, and threatening her: “Count your days… it’s going to be your head next when I drop this baby.” She also allegedly threw eggs at Zion’s house, per various reports.

Love’s been arrested on three counts of home invasion, aggravated burglary and stalking, and her bond was set at $50,000. She was also told to stay away from the victim, and her gun was confiscated by the court.

The mother of NBA star Zion Williamson’s daughter has been arrested for beating up one of his girlfriends. Former flame IG model Moriah Mills has spoken on Zion’s character many times and warned women about his ways. (Instagram/Moriah Mills)

“Love entered the victim’s house, grabbed her hair, and hit her with keys,” WDSU reported. “Police report the victim had lacerations on her face, and her fingernails were torn off. “Love then fled the scene and, according to police, was arrested on Royal Palm Drive in the Gabriel development, a gated community in Kenner known for its luxury homes with views of Lake Pontchartrain.”

Everywhere Zion goes it seems he leaves a mess and a rash of immature decisions. On the court, scoring and pulling a few boards is as easy as eating pumpkin pie. Maturing and presenting himself as a leader on and off the court doesn’t seem like something he has ever been prepared to do. His team’s 21-58 record speaks volumes.

IG Model Moriah Mills Warned Everyone About Zion’s Habits and Lack Of Focus

This isn’t the first time Zion’s interaction with women has resulted in bizarre results. Maybe crazy and sexy is his type. IG model Moriah Mills went on an entire campaign to smear Zion Williamson’s name and mess up his relationship with Love.

RELATED: Whoa! Moriah Mills Claims Zion Williamson Physically Abused Her | Then Zion Posts Biggie’s “Suicidal Thoughts” Song On IG!

First the supermodel known for her rotund BBL, accused Williamson of being an abuser, back in July of 2023.

“I’m tired of saving face for this man that’s completely disrespecting me to the world, and I have to take this,” Mills said, hiding tears behind glasses. “Every time I come to the internet, people are bashing me because of this man, literally, and I’m tired of it. He said he’s going to send me $62,000. I have yet to receive that since June; he’s literally a liar. He’s not who he says he is. “I’ve literally been saving face; I did not want to come to the world and let you guys know what he has been doing to me, my entire relationship with him; he is a woman beater and the NBA needs to know this. I literally did not want to come to this because I know he has so many endorsements, but Zion Williamson is a woman beater, and the reason he was paying me off is so I won’t come to the world and tell everybody.”

She continued to drag him on social media, drop receipts and expose personal interactions between the two, in an all-out attempt to either exhort him or destroy his reputation and brand.

Moriah Mills Accused Zion Williamson Of Being Immoral

By April 2024, when it was clear that she wouldn’t be getting any more money or attention and social media fell out of interest with her story, Mills took one last jab at Zion when he was injured in a play-in loss to the LA Lakers last season after scoring 40 points.

The scorned IG star had no sympathy for the injury-plagued forward, who hasn’t been able to stay on the court long enough to truly impact the league on a nightly basis.

#MoriahMills back with a vengeance y’all 😭😭😂😂😂 she’s the devil. Idc pic.twitter.com/GE4urXialu — Jewelry Clinton 🍑 (@_KingArii) April 17, 2024

“You’ll never be LeBron James, ever…” Mills said. Sorry. Sit this one out tonight. In another post she says, “I told y’all last year, this person is a disgrace to the NBA. He has no morals or morality. What makes you think he’s going to be the face. “

The weird world of Zion Williamson continues and if you want to know why he has failed to lift the Pelicans franchise out of the doldrums and into contention, then possibly look no further than his inability to manage his stable of love interests.