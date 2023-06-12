Moriah Mills Won’t Put Her Phone Down | Showing Wire Transfer Receipts, Claiming Pelicans Missed The Playoffs Because Sex With Her Was More Important To Zion Williamson Than Playing

Don’t call her Moriah Mills, because “Moriah” has retired from pornography but not from doxxing New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. The disgruntled ex-lover is doubling down on her crusade against the power forward, going on another extended rant against him on Twitter.

The expose now has turned to the entitlement Moriah has toward what she feels she is owed and what he has supposedly given her so far.

Moriah tweeted a screenshot of what she purports is a $20,000 wire transfer to her account from Williamson with the caption, “Get in my way when I’m tryna save mine fu @Zionwilliamson.”

She complained in another tweet on Saturday that, “You know you been trapped @Zionwilliamson that’s why you switch all your banks up your really F**ked up big time.”

Moriah’s Mission

Moriah feels that Williamson owes her a residence since she canceled her place to move to New Orleans per his request.

You’ve embarrassed @Zionwilliamson haven’t slept in days or eaten weak and emotionally distresss 🥲🥲🥲 — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 11, 2023

“My condo better be ready in two week[s] @Zionwilliamson,” Mills tweeted Saturday.

“And you’re right I’m mad @Zionwilliamson this entire situation has you spending all types of unnecessary money that bm is toxic,” she said in another tweet.

“He gone fly others b***es out regardless it’s not my problem anymore I already had a convo I know what time it is !!” said another, but they kept on coming.

Moriah will not be satisfied until the world knows how she feels and is setting up what looks like a claim for support and damages.

“I didn’t get played I got lied to which is my issue @Zionwilliamson gifted me every time I saw him very nicely I have no complaints he always gave me gifts of what I asked for. it’s just he betrayed my trust having a baby on me. He a old soul that’s why he dated older women it’s all good. Played is if you didn’t get any type of gift I’m a women at the end of the day not stupid !!!” Mills tweeted.

Get in my way when I’m tryna save mine fu @Zionwilliamson more gifts !! pic.twitter.com/wBfBVtgf0O — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 11, 2023

Damaged

Previously, Moriah shared screenshots of her Snapchat conversations with Williamson; he seemed to offer her a personal fund for a move to New Orleans.

From stating that Williamson “ate my a** last week” to scolding him for not getting a DNA and putting her life in danger with unprotected sex, Moriah’s emotional instability is affecting the perception of Zion.

The fact that he only played 29 games last season due to injuries saw him widely criticized for what many called his lack of discipline and not working out as expected as a professional athlete.

Once a third woman, digital creator Yami Taylor, mirrored Moriah’s allegations tweeting on Friday that she, too, has been involved with Williamson, a new vision of Zion’s life emerged amid the layoffs.

Back in April, Pelicans vice president of basketball operations David Griffin told the media that it is on Zion to prepare better. However, Griffin also said that the team needs to do what is necessary to help their young star get back on the court.

The most important thing David Griffin said: pic.twitter.com/duI4VAzQD4 — 🦅 Dorian (@nd0rian) April 14, 2023

“I wish I could pinpoint the answer, I think a big part is him,” Griffin told reporters. “I think there is a lot he can do better. And he would, I think, tell you that. “I think we need to do a better job examining the whole situation top to bottom a little bit better. I think putting him in the best position to succeed is important. And I think his participation is a big part of that.”

It’s safe to say that Mills wants Zion to feel the same pain she claims to have felt when he had a baby with the next woman. And her unwillingness to handle the situation more discreetly might have begun a domino affect of all of the side pieces ZIon had and who know, there might be more coming down the pike looking for their five minutes of fame.